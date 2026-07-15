Will municipal rebates sway South African voters?

Municipal rates bills are becoming an increasingly important issue ahead of South Africa's 2026 local government elections, with municipalities introducing expanded rebates, debt-relief programmes and targeted support for qualifying households.

Source: Supplied. Grant Smee, chief executive officer of Only Realty Property Group.

While these measures may ease financial pressure on residents, they also raise questions about whether election-year generosity can compensate for long-standing service delivery challenges.

Grant Smee, chief executive officer of Only Realty Property Group, examines how municipalities across Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are using rates relief in an effort to support homeowners while strengthening their own finances.

“Several municipalities across Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have introduced or expanded measures aimed at easing pressure on ratepayers in recent months,” he says. “While it may be cynical to say these measures are being introduced purely to win votes, the timing is certainly convenient.”

These new relief measures range from property rate rebates and lower-than-expected rate increases to debt-relief programmes, support for low-income households and pensioners, and infrastructure and housing allocations.

Smee outlines the various interventions local municipalities are making in the hopes of winning the hearts and minds of residents living in these three battleground provinces as follows:

Gauteng: The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is aiming to both reward responsible property owners and improve its cash-flow reserves ahead of the elections by offering qualifying homeowners a 10% rebate for settling their projected annual property rates account upfront.

“The rebate forms part of the 2026/27 budget and took effect from 1 July 2026, but the application timeline is less straightforward,” Smee explains. “Property owners are required to apply at least three months before the start of the financial year, although the City says late applications may be considered on merit.”

Elsewhere in the province, residential property owners in Tshwane Municipality can receive rates relief on the first R250,000 of their property’s value. Pensioners and people with disabilities may also qualify for additional rebates, depending on their circumstances.

“Rates relief is one side of the affordability equation, but municipal debt is the other,” says Smee. “For households already behind on their accounts, a lower rates bill means very little if they have no realistic way to get back on track.”

To this end, qualifying homeowners residing within the CoJ can apply to have 50% of their municipal debt written off before 31 October 2026, along with interest and penalty fees waived in full. Ekurhuleni Municipality has taken a similar approach, offering financially distressed residents conditional municipal debt write-offs or a structured repayment plan of up to three years.

“These kinds of ‘goodwill’ programmes aren’t just about winning the municipalities’ governing parties a few extra votes come November,” Smee adds. “They are also a way for municipalities to claw back at least part of the service debt owed to them.”

Western Cape: In the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town’s newly announced rates relief measures come after a string of bad press over municipal bills that many middle-class homeowners say have risen far faster than inflation, driven by higher property valuations and a growing list of fixed charges.

In response, the City has expanded its residential rates relief for the 2026/27 financial year. Homes valued up to R8m will now have the first R620,000 of their property value excluded from rates, up from R450,000 previously. Low-income households and pensioners may also qualify for further support, including rates rebates of up to 100%, free basic water and sanitation services and heavily subsidised electricity, depending on household income levels.

“The Western Cape’s municipal relief measures aren’t only reserved for the province’s major metros,” Smee shares. “Drakenstein in the Cape Winelands is a good example of how this is playing out in more rural areas, where residents may require more financial support as over 54% of households are classified as low-income.”

Beyond rate relief

The municipality approved a relatively modest 3.7% property rates increase for its 2026/27 budget and doesn’t charge rates on homes valued at up to R350,000. It’s also allocated major funding towards housing, informal settlement upgrades, water and sanitation, roads and electricity infrastructure, reflecting the difficult balance smaller municipalities must strike between easing pressure on households and keeping pace with growth.

KwaZulu-Natal: In KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini Municipality, which includes Durban, has taken a more targeted approach to rates relief by increasing the property value threshold for low-income households who may qualify for a full rates exemption from R350,000 to R400,000, and raising the qualifying threshold for pensioner rebates from R2.5m to R2.75m.

“Of course, in a city like Durban, rates relief has to be viewed against the reality of its service delivery record,” says Smee. “A reduced rates burden may help on paper, but residents are still going to ask what they are getting in return if sewage, refuse collection, electricity and water delivery remain ongoing concerns.”

This tension is also evident in Msunduzi Municipality, which includes Pietermaritzburg. While the municipality approved a relatively low 2% property rates increase, residents are facing much steeper increases elsewhere on their municipal bills, including higher water and sanitation tariffs. At the same time, Msunduzi is targeting up to R200m in historical debt write-offs, while continuing to offer support for low-income households.

Rates relief cannot replace good governance after the polls close

“Keeping property rates low is only one part of the story,” Smee concludes. “For residents, what matters is the full municipal bill at the end of the month, and whether that bill is matched by reliable service delivery.”

“Relief measures may ease short-term pressure, but trust in local government is built on the basics: clean streets, working infrastructure, accurate billing and municipalities that residents believe are using their money well.”