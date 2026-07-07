Pinelands residents get more time to fight controversial 6,700-home plan

The City of Cape Town has extended the public comment deadline for its proposed high-density mixed-use development in Pinelands, following concerns from affected stakeholders over the scale and impact of the plan.

Source: Supplied. King David Mowbray Golf Club faces an uncertain future under Cape Town's proposed high-density redevelopment plans.

The revised deadline of Friday, 7 August 2026 will allow more time for communities and interested parties to assess the proposal, which includes 6,700 residential units alongside industrial and commercial space.

The King David Mowbray (KDM) Golf Club has welcomed the extension, while the South African Disabled Golf Association has formally objected, citing concerns over the loss of a key inclusive sporting facility.

"This will impact not just Pinelands, but many other people. Just think of the gridlocked commuters who use the N2 next to which this high-density development will be built. The scale makes it clear this is not a routine planning exercise. It is a matter of significant public interest requiring careful deliberation. The extension to 7 August recognises that reality. We thank the City for making the process fairer," explained Mike Flax, the chairperson of KDM.

Public response to the proposed development has highlighted the potential loss of the 116-year-old KDM, a cornerstone of community life, heritage, and inclusive sport. The club supports the local economy through golf tourism, with at least 25,000 rounds of golf played on KDM each year by visiting players.

Preserving inclusive sport

The South African Disabled Golf Association (Sadga), which is hosted at KDM and regards it as the recognised home of disabled golf in South Africa, has formally written to Deputy Mayor Edwin Andrews, urging the City not to redevelop the course.

"Over decades, KDM has developed the accessibility, experienced staff, adaptive facilities, and culture of inclusion that our members, including adults and children with physical, hearing and intellectual disabilities, depend on.

"For instance, beneficiaries include no less than seven schools. No other Cape Town club has similar facilities, and none would be able to absorb our membership. Relocating Sadga will undermine decades of progress made in growing disabled golf in South Africa. That is why we have written directly to Deputy Mayor Andrews," said Enver Hassen, chairperson of the Sadga Board.

The development of the area will also mean the loss of the 128-year-old Clyde Pinelands Football Club, the oldest non-amalgamated football club in South Africa. Their fields support youth development, grassroots sport, and community participation.

Affordable housing questioned

KDM fully recognises the importance of affordable housing, but argues that the development concept destroys public assets, while vacant and better-placed pieces of land throughout the city remains undeveloped.

"The promise of affordable housing is invoked by many, but this development will only deliver 30% housing - note, not social housing - while the majority of the site is opened to market-priced, private development. This risks achieving the worst of all worlds: insufficient social return and the permanent loss of high-functioning public assets with enormous value to the surrounding communities," explained Flax.

All Capetonians are encouraged to make use of the additional time now available to engage meaningfully with the proposal once the foundational documents are released.

Registration and comment options are available at: www.infinityenv.co.za/mowbray