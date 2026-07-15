Why more South African businesses are moving beyond traditional landlines

Today, that model is changing.

At Voys South Africa, we're seeing businesses rethink not only the technology they use to communicate but also the role communication plays in supporting growth, customer experience and long-term resilience. Moving beyond the traditional landline is no longer simply a technology upgrade – it's becoming part of a broader shift in how South African organisations operate in an increasingly digital world.

Modern businesses are more connected, more mobile and more customer-focused than ever before. Employees collaborate across cities, work from home, travel between clients and expect to stay connected wherever they are. Customers, meanwhile, expect fast, professional service regardless of how or where they contact a business.

Communication has become far more than making and receiving calls. It has become part of the overall customer experience.

Why the traditional landline worked for so long

Traditional telephone systems served businesses exceptionally well for decades because they reflected how organisations operated.

Businesses worked from one office. Teams sat together. Customer service happened during office hours. Hardware was installed on-site and rarely changed. Reliability meant having a physical phone connected to a fixed location.

But the workplace has evolved.

Today, businesses expect technology to be flexible rather than fixed. Employees work across multiple locations, organisations adopt cloud-based software as standard and customers increasingly judge businesses by how quickly they can respond.

The communication platform that supported businesses twenty years ago wasn't designed for the way many businesses work today.

The South African business landscape is evolving

South African businesses face a unique combination of opportunities and challenges.

Many organisations operate across multiple provinces while serving customers nationally. Small businesses increasingly compete with much larger organisations thanks to digital tools, while entrepreneurs are building companies without traditional offices at all.

At the same time, businesses continue navigating realities such as load shedding, connectivity interruptions and the need for operational resilience. These challenges have encouraged organisations to think differently about the technology they rely on every day.

Communication is one of the most critical parts of that equation.

If customers cannot reach a business, opportunities can quickly be lost. Whether caused by infrastructure issues, office closures or employees working remotely, communication disruptions affect both customer confidence and operational efficiency.

Cloud communication has helped businesses rethink this challenge by allowing teams to remain connected across smartphones, laptops and desktops while maintaining a consistent business identity.

Rather than communication being tied to a single building, it can move with the people who keep the business running.

Customers expect businesses to be available

Technology has changed customer expectations just as much as it has changed businesses.

People no longer compare one business only with its direct competitors. They compare every experience with the best experience they've had elsewhere.

When customers call a business, they expect their enquiry to reach the right person quickly. They expect professional call handling, clear communication and minimal delays.

Modern cloud communication platforms help businesses meet these expectations through features such as intelligent call routing, business hours management, voicemail-to-email, reporting and mobile accessibility. While these features are valuable, they represent something much bigger than convenience.

They help businesses deliver consistency.

Whether a customer speaks to someone working from the office, at home or on the move, the experience should feel seamless.

That consistency is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage.

Choosing a communication partner, not simply a phone system

As cloud telephony has become more widely adopted, businesses now have access to more providers than ever before.

On the surface, many communication platforms appear similar. They often include comparable features, attractive pricing structures and familiar terminology.

Yet choosing a business communication platform should involve more than comparing a list of functions.

Today's communication systems increasingly connect with customer relationship management software, productivity platforms, collaboration tools and business workflows. As artificial intelligence continues to influence the workplace, communication platforms are also becoming part of wider automation strategies.

For business leaders, that changes the conversation.

Instead of asking, "Which phone system has the most features?", organisations should also ask, "Which technology partner will continue supporting our business five years from now?"

That means looking beyond pricing and considering questions such as:

Does the provider actively develop and improve its platform?



How frequently are new capabilities introduced?



Can the communication platform integrate with the software the business already relies on?



Is the provider responsive to customer feedback?



Does the technology have the flexibility to support future developments, including emerging AI-driven workflows?



Will the platform continue evolving as the business grows?

These questions are becoming increasingly important as communication moves from being an isolated business function to becoming part of a wider digital ecosystem.

Businesses are no longer investing only in telephony.

They're investing in the platform that connects their customers, colleagues and technology.



