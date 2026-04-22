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    South African inflation picks up to 3.1% y/y in March, as expected

    South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 3.1% year on year in March from 3.0% in February, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.
    By Sfundo Parakozov
    22 Apr 2026
    22 Apr 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The slight increase was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, as the effects of the US-Israel war against Iran were only starting to filter through into prices last month.

    Inflation is set to accelerate much faster in April, when domestic fuel prices surged despite the government temporarily reducing a fuel levy to try to mitigate the impact of the Middle East conflict.

    South Africa's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 6.75% at a meeting in late March, saying caution was needed.

    The bank targets inflation of 3% with a 1 percentage point tolerance band either side.

    In month-on-month terms inflation was at 0.6% in March, compared with 0.4% in February.

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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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