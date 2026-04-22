South Africa's central bank sees upside inflation risks, says markets pricing for hikes

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Marketing & MediaSA PR agencies bring home 17 EMEA 2026 IN2 Sabre Awards
2 hours
Marketing & Media#BehindtheCampaign: When pigs fly, inDrive catches up on cashless payments
3 hours
Marketing & MediaPublicis Middle East, Accenture SA gain recognition at Webby Awards
Karabo Ledwaba 4 hours
HealthcareSA hospital pioneers innovative liquid nitrogen cancer treatment
1 hour
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Energy & Mining
SIU recovers R76.5m stolen from Eskom in major corruption crackdown
25 minutes
Finance
South African inflation picks up to 3.1% y/y in March, as expected
Sfundo Parakozov 3 hours
Retail
Modernising the factory floor through data-driven BPO
Willie du Preez 2 hours
Tourism & Travel
Responsible tourism is the growth discipline Cape Town needs
Enver Duminy 1 hour
Marketing & Media
This alcohol brand’s “low calorie” claim didn’t hold up, rules ARB
Karabo Ledwaba 1 day
Agriculture
Dairy producers urged to upgrade lines for large emissions, cost savings
3 hours
ESG & Sustainability
More than 40% of Capetonians face severe air pollution health risks
23 hours
Logistics & Transport
Ride-hailing emerges as key income stream for South Africans, report finds
4 hours
HR & Management
Recalibrating reward - part 1: Why equity and equality miss the mark
Camille Rabier 22 hours
Entrepreneurship
2 SA startups join Google’s 10th Africa accelerator cohort
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HR & Management
Mercer's 2026 talent report: South African workers face AI skills gap dilemma
17 Apr 2026
HR & Management
Why a CRO is the most important C-suite hire of 2026
15 Apr 2026
HR & Management
Why SA’s high earners may soon lose the right to reclaim their jobs
Jonathan Goldberg 2 days