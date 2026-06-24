Santam makes a bold move toward FutureFit 2030 with veteran claims hire

Santam Syndicate 1918, part of Santam Group, has appointed Gavin Coley as head of claims. Based in London, Coley will report to chief financial officer, Rob Vetch.

Source: Supplied. Gavin Coley, the new head of claims at Santam Syndicate 1918, part of Santam Group.

He brings more than 30 years of experience across the insurance and reinsurance markets, having held senior claims leadership roles at leading carriers and Lloyd’s market businesses, strengthening the Syndicate’s claims capability and international growth ambitions.

Most recently he served as head of first party claims at Everest, where he was responsible for the effective management of such claims, providing technical leadership and overseeing strategic initiatives, portfolio management and major loss reporting. Prior to this, he held senior claims roles at Liberty Specialty Markets, Neon and MS Amlin overseeing a variety of diverse portfolios.

Widely respected across the market, Coley has contributed to numerous industry bodies and working groups, including the Lloyd’s strategic claims committee, the Binder Authority strategic claims group and the LMA/IUA energy group.

He chaired the LMA property insurance group and was the inaugural chair of the LMA war and terrorism claims group, reflecting his longstanding contribution to the advancement of claims best practice across the market.

Building market presence

His appointment further strengthens the Syndicate’s leadership team as it continues to build its Lloyd’s platform and deliver on Santam group’s FutureFit 2030 international growth and diversification ambitions. As head of claims, Coley will lead the development of the Syndicate’s claims function, supporting underwriting performance while ensuring the delivery of exceptional service to brokers and clients.

Rob Vetch, chief financial officer of Santam Syndicate 1918 said: “Gavin brings a wealth of technical expertise, leadership experience and market credibility to the Syndicate. His track record in managing complex claims portfolios, driving operational excellence and building high-performing teams makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team.

"We are delighted to welcome him to Santam Syndicate 1918 and look forward to the contribution he will make as we continue to grow our presence within Lloyd’s.”

Coley added: “I am delighted to be joining Santam Syndicate 1918 at such an exciting stage in its development. The Syndicate has established strong foundations and a clear ambition for growth, supported by the strength of the wider Santam group. I look forward to working alongside the team to further develop the claims function, deliver exceptional service to brokers and clients, and support the next phase of the Syndicate’s journey.”