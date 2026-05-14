SA bolsters judiciary with new High Court and SCA appointments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judges to various divisions across the country.

The appointments were made in terms of section 174(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said the appointments were made to “ensure courts have the necessary capacity to administer justice”.

The judicial appointments are as follows:

Madam Justice Thandi Victoria Norman as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 15 May 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Mr Justice Bashier Vally as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 1 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Madam Justice Leonie Windell as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal with effect from 1 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Mr Justice Aubrey Phage Ledwaba as a Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 15 May 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Ms Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha with effect from 1 July 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Advocate Sally Ann Collett as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Makhanda with effect from 1 July 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the Court, Makhanda with effect from 1 August 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Mr Rodges Deon Barendse as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Advocate Diane Margaret Davis SC as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 July 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Advocate Ncumisa Thoko Mayosi as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;



Advocate Pinda Njokweni as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 June 2026 in an existing vacancy; and



Advocate Phillipa Susan Van Zyl as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 June 2026 in an existing vacancy.

The President has wished the judges well as they assume their responsibilities.