Review: Ford Territory Dark Edition, beyond the numbers

My time with the Ford Territory is coming to an end. I’m testing the range-topping Dark Edition variant, and in the past, I’ve also tested the Titanium model for six months, which is under the Dark Edition. I’ve also in the past tested the Ford Territory over a week period. The end is near now, and I’ve had good times testing one of two SUV’s in the Blue Oval’s local portfolio.

The thing about testing the same car over such a long period of time is that numbers don’t matter as much as they do on paper at first. Other things become more valued, such as reliability, familiarity, and connectedness one feels with a car over time. The latter of what I just said may come off as vague or even sentimental, but ask any average Joe if they ever regret selling a car they once used as their daily driver. But other than having an attachment, there’s also the aspect of reliability.

While Ford is sometimes ridiculed by some for not being as reliable as carmakers originating from Japan, I have to give credit where credit is due with the Territory. Not once have I encountered a mechanical issue, and what’s in the cabin has held firm over time. That’s reliability, and I can say with assurance that the Territory held its end of the bargain after nearly a year.

If you haven’t been following my reviews of the Ford Territory Dark Edition, this is my fifth and penultimate review, so I’ll give a brief run-through of the vehicle. The Ford Territory Dark Edition is a mid-sized SUV in a segment where value-for-money is valued among a sea of competitors.

Powering the Territory Dark Edition is a four-cylinder 1.8L EcoBoost petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Power is measured at 138kW and 318Nm of torque and is sent to the front wheels. It’s 4,630mm in length and 1,935mm wide, and has an impressive 2,726mm wheelbase.

The inside of the Ford Territory Dark Edition features black leather seats with orange stitching. Front headroom measures 997mm, with 1,034mm of legroom. Rear headroom is 971mm, and rear legroom is 956mm. The boot has a capacity of 448 litres with the rear seats up, expanding to 1,422 litres when the 60/40 split rear seats are folded down.

The front passengers benefit from 997mm of headroom and 1,034mm of legroom, while the rear seats provide 971mm of headroom and 956mm of legroom. The 60/40 split rear seats fold flat to expand the boot from 448 litres to 1,422 litres. The cabin also includes a rear centre armrest with cupholders, an overhead console with a sunglass holder, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both driver and passenger. Floor carpets cover the front and rear, and grab handles are positioned for both rear and front passengers.

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning manages the cabin temperature, while the rotary gear shifter knob and electric handbrake add to the interior’s functional layout. A 12.3-inch coloured touchscreen serves as the infotainment hub, supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple USB ports, alongside wireless charging and a 12V power plug. Eight speakers provide audio output, complemented by a trip computer for monitoring driving information.

The Territory Dark Edition sits on 19-inch ebony black alloy wheels with 235/50 R19 tyres, while a T145/80 R18 mini spare is included. Front discs measure 324mm with a 28mm width, and the rear drums are 302mm by 12mm. Its 4,630mm length and 1,935mm width, combined with a 2,726mm wheelbase, give it a substantial footprint without compromising manoeuvrability, thanks in part to an 11.36m turning circle. Ground clearance is 190mm, and the maximum towing capacity is 1,310kg.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with electronic brake assist, electronic stability control, hill launch assistance, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, collision mitigation, and adaptive cruise control. Front and rear parking sensors, along with a rear-view camera and 360-degree camera system, enhance driver awareness.

The exterior combines function and style, with a satin black grille, black roof, power liftgate, roof racks, fog lamps front and rear, and auto hi-beam headlamps. Inside, the dual-zone automatic air conditioning, adjustable seats, electric handbrake, and multiple connectivity options make the cabin practical and well-equipped.

There you have it, the Ford Territory Dark Edition laid bare. The point I’m making with this review is simple, but I believe it’s powerful. The Ford Territory has been steadfast throughout my journey with it, and sometimes what’s on paper isn't as important, and that true value can sometimes only be known once you’ve spent time with a car. Stay tuned for the wrap-up.