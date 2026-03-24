Renault updates Kiger Turbo as compact SUV competition heats up in SA

Renault South Africa has introduced the updated Kiger Turbo, strengthening its position in South Africa’s highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The model, which has been one of Renault’s top sellers locally, has been refreshed with updates to performance, design and in-car technology. The launch comes as demand for compact SUVs continues to grow in South Africa, with buyers prioritising affordability, fuel efficiency and practicality.

“This updated version brings meaningful improvements to performance, technology, design and safety,” says Shumani Tshifularo, CEO of Renault South Africa. “These are enhancements that reinforce the Kiger’s position as one of the most compelling options in the compact SUV segment.”

Globally, the Kiger has sold more than 180,000 units, with over 28,000 vehicles on South African roads, underlining its role in expanding Renault’s local SUV footprint.

The updated Kiger Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering up to 74kW and 160Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. Higher-spec models include Multi-Sense drive modes, allowing drivers to switch between Eco, Normal and Sport settings.

Inside, the model features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and additional convenience features such as hands-free key card access and remote engine start. Practicality remains a focus, with 205mm ground clearance and flexible storage options.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring, Isofix child seat mounts and, on higher trims, electronic stability control, traction control and up to six airbags.

The updated range will be available in two trims, Techno and Iconic, with the latter adding features such as ventilated seats, a multi-view camera system and upgraded interior finishes.

The Kiger Turbo is backed by a five-year or 150,000km warranty and a two-year or 30,000km service plan, with optional extensions available through Renault’s dealer network.

The update reflects continued competition in the entry-level SUV segment, where manufacturers are adding features and technology to attract cost-conscious buyers without significantly increasing pricing.