New frugal Suzuki SUV touches down in SA

While the South African car market sees an influx of Chinese vehicles, the number one and two spots for the most new cars sold recently are held by two Japanese car brands. Now, a new SUV player to the market from one of these brands has entered the fold...

Image credit: Imran Salie

This SUV is from Suzuki, and joins the Japanese carmaker's local SUV portfolio above the Grand Vitara and Fronx. For February, Suzuki Auto South Africa sold the second most new cars in the country, placing above Volkswagen in third and after Toyota in first place. The new SUV, named the Across, sits in the popular C SUV segment, and will potentially help cement the brand's number two position in South Africa.

The Suzuki Across is powered by a 1.5L K15C petrol engine and makes use of mild hybrid technology. At the local launch of the Across, we sampled some Cape Peninsula routes and found that the mild hybrid technology added frugality that resulted in a respectable stat of 5.5L per 100km. We drove the GLX variant, the higher-specced version of the two models offered in the Across, with the base model being the GL.

The low fuel consumption is a standout feature of the Across, particularly with looming fuel price increases on the horizon. While frugality is at hand, the power of 76kW at 6,000rpm and 137Nm of torque at 4,400rpm can leave the driver wanting more when more oomph is needed.

How it fares on paper

The Across is priced at R349,900 for a 1.5 Mild-hybrid GL 5MT, R372,900 for a 1.5 Mild-hybrid GL 6AT, and R464,900 for a 1.5 Mild-hybrid GLX 6AT. It's generously packed with standard features, which include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a wireless charging pad, four USB-C ports and a powered tailgate. Safety is also well covered, with six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP and hill hold control fitted across all models.

The GL adds on top of the standard features such as fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic air conditioning with PM2.5 filter, rear air vents, a multifunction steering wheel with tilt and reach adjustment, and paddle shifters on automatic models.

Building on the GL, the GLX further has synthetic leather upholstery with copper stitching, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a leather multifunction steering wheel, head-up display, 360° view camera, eight-speaker Harman Infinity sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic glass sunroof, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance and safety technologies including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, and driver weave alert.

Design

Despite being under R500k, the Suzuki Across has a more premium presence on the road in comparison to its counterparts. This is thanks to a front that comprises slim LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, linked by a satin chrome strip that stretches across the upper grille. This is complemented by a sculpted bonnet with defined creases, a large trapezoidal lower intake, and a contrasting piano black finish framed by compact circular foglamps, all of which give the nose a wide, assertive stance.

The rear of the new Suzuki Across is where opinions may be divided. It features a full-width taillamp that extends slightly into the side profile in what could be interpreted as a frown. An integrated roof spoiler and shark-fin antenna sit above, while the lower bumper is finished with an aluminium-look skid plate, adding a touch of ruggedness to an otherwise clean, modern design.

Final word

Suzuki has built a strong reputation for reliability, and the Across looks set to build on that while positioning itself as a value-for-money offering. Its powertrain may not be the most exciting in the segment, but the overall package leans on what matters to most buyers: efficiency, solid spec levels and everyday usability.