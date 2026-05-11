Rescue teams respond to Durban building collapse

Four people were rescued from the scene of a building collapse in Union Lane, Durban on Saturday, 9 May 2026 after emergency teams were dispatched to the affected area.

Source: Pexels.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department confirmed that the victims received medical attention, while disaster-management officials continue to monitor the situation and investigate the incident.

“To date, four people have been successfully extricated and have received medical attention. The department wishes all who are affected a speedy recovery,” the provincial department said.

The four were rescued after the provincial Disaster Management Centre dispatched disaster-management teams to the scene of the building collapse.

“Further details will be communicated as information becomes available,” said the department.

It further advised the public to steer clear of the affected area.