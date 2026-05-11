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    Rescue teams respond to Durban building collapse

    Four people were rescued from the scene of a building collapse in Union Lane, Durban on Saturday, 9 May 2026 after emergency teams were dispatched to the affected area.
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department confirmed that the victims received medical attention, while disaster-management officials continue to monitor the situation and investigate the incident.

    “To date, four people have been successfully extricated and have received medical attention. The department wishes all who are affected a speedy recovery,” the provincial department said.

    The four were rescued after the provincial Disaster Management Centre dispatched disaster-management teams to the scene of the building collapse.

    “Further details will be communicated as information becomes available,” said the department.

    It further advised the public to steer clear of the affected area.

    Share this article

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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