New, more affordable route to estate agency qualification opens up industry

From 1 August, if you want to become an estate agent and you have Matric (a National Senior Certificate), you can go straight to writing the new PPRA Examination. If you pass the exam and complete the six practical training modules in the workplace, you can register as a Non-Principal Property Practitioner.

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has announced an important change that will make it easier for new people to enter the property industry (Source: Digiprint Digiprint

Until now, anyone who wanted to become an estate agent had to first complete a formal NQF Level 4 real estate qualification before writing the Professional Designation Examination (PDE 4). For many agents, this was expensive and difficult to complete while trying to earn a living.

The new NQF4 (or the NQF 4 OC) also requires candidates to demonstrate the same body of technical knowledge twice – first through the EISA and again through the PDE 4.

This important change was announced by the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and while they say it will make it easier for new people to enter the property industry, it is still the same high standards, just a more affordable door into the profession.

What it means

The existing qualification routes are not going away. Nothing is being taken away from anyone. Note: this is an extra option, not a replacement.

If you want to study for a formal qualification, you still can.

The Further Education and Training Certificate: Real Estate (NQF 4), the Occupational Certificate: Real Estate Agent (NQF 4), and the qualifications at NQF Level 5 and above all remain available exactly as before.

The new pathway simply gives candidates a choice. You can qualify through study, or you can prove your competence through the PPRA Examination. Both routes lead to the same professional standard.

What is the difference?

One difference to note: candidates who take the exam route and do not hold the formal qualification will not receive the PPRE professional designation (Professional Practitioner in Real Estate). They can still work as registered Non-Principal Property Practitioners.

Not a lowering of standards

This is not a lowering of standards.

Some may worry that a new entry route means weaker agents. It does not. The standard stays exactly the same; only the route is different.

PPRA CEO Thato Ramaili is emphatic on this point.

“This marks a defining moment in the transformation and professionalisation of South Africa’s property sector,” she says. “By introducing an additional competency-based pathway, we are not lowering the bar; we are widening the gate.

"Professional standards remain uncompromised, but we are removing unnecessary barriers that have prevented many capable South Africans from entering and progressing within the profession.”

A profession-specific test

The PPRA Examination is, profession-specific test. It covers the law, ethics, consumer protection, compliance and the practical skills every agent needs.

On top of that, every candidate must still complete the six practical training modules under supervision before practising independently. Every person entering the profession must prove the same knowledge, competence and ethical conduct as before. The public remains fully protected.

What the new route offers is a more affordable alternative, not an easier one.

Why this matters now

For years, the cost and time of the compulsory qualification kept many talented South African individuals in limbo, stuck in candidacy for years because they could not afford to complete their qualifications while trying to earn a commission and survive.

This is exactly the problem REBOSA campaigned to fix.

“The cost of the NQF4 qualification has for too long placed real estate careers out of reach for capable, hardworking individuals,” says Jan le Roux, chief executive of REBOSA.

“Too many talented candidates have been trapped in prolonged internships, unable to progress simply because the qualification pathway did not accommodate the realities of earning a living while qualifying. This new pathway directly addresses this problem.”

The reform tackles that head-on.

Capable people can now demonstrate their competence, complete their practical training, and progress towards full registration while remaining economically active.

That means new entrants can qualify faster, start building their careers sooner, and become profitable earlier, which is good for them, good for agencies, and good for the growth and transformation of the whole sector.

Reform addresses longstanding challenge

“This reform addresses the longstanding challenge of candidate practitioners remaining interns for years, creating a practical pathway that allows them to demonstrate competence, complete their practical learning and build sustainable careers while earning a living,” says Ramaili.

“It is a progressive, inclusive and consumer-focused reform that advances transformation while strengthening professionalism in our sector.”

Le Roux adds: ” Candidates must still work under the supervision of a qualified property practitioner until the qualification has been achieved and all agreements must be reviewed and co-signed by a qualified agent during that period. Consumers remain protected”.

What should candidates do now?

If you are a registered candidate nearing the end of your 12-month candidacy period, or already past it, the PPRA encourages you to prepare for the enhanced PPRA Examination and take advantage of this new route.

The current curriculum and practical training requirements remain unchanged until further notice.

The first sittings of the new exam take place later this year; dates will be announced soon.