Meet Tess: Trafalgar’s AI chatbot

Trafalgar Property Management is transforming the way residents, trustees, and landlords access information with the launch of Tess, its AI-enabled chatbot.

Source: Pexels.

Available 24/7 on the company’s training website, Tess provides fast, accurate answers to questions about living in sectional-title complexes or estates managed by homeowners’ associations.

The platform already offers free e-learning courses and a library of webinar recordings covering governance, compliance, and conduct issues.

According to managing director Andrew Schaefer, Tess now allows users to receive tailored responses to technical queries instantly, simplifying access to critical information while enhancing the knowledge and confidence of all community scheme stakeholders.

“Trained on all our site’s extensive free training content as well as the applicable legislation, this chatbot can navigate directly to the information relevant to each inquiry and use it to provide a tailored, individualised response.

"Additionally, ongoing monitoring and analysis of its performance reveal that it can answer, on average, 80% of queries without referring clients to a human for further assistance.”

What is more, he says, although it was only launched a few weeks ago, Tess (which stands for the Trafalgar Enquiry and Support System) is already achieving high levels of client satisfaction and trust, as measured by AI-enabled engagement scoring.

This is especially true when it comes to explaining complex topics such as governance, legal compliance, trustee powers and responsibilities, meeting procedures, and dealing with levy payments and arrears. Responses can be copied and shared, and each includes a link to refer the user to a Trafalgar specialist.

“This shows the significant potential that AI has to become an increasingly useful and important resource in our campaign to raise knowledge levels among all stakeholders in this sector of the property market.

"This is especially important as many trustees and directors do not have prior experience with their roles or the prevailing legislation, and a chatbot of this nature assists to quickly find relevant answers and legal references.”

AI dashboard insights

In a further development, says Schaefer, an AI assistant powered by Google Gemini has been integrated into Trafalgar’s upgraded property management dashboard.

It enables landlords, owners, and trustees to log in and ask questions about financial and management reports for their specific properties, as well as leases, other legal documents, the original ST plan, approved Conduct Rules, minutes of AGMs and trustee meetings, the 10-year maintenance plan, and contracts with service providers such as security and gardening companies, with summaries, comparisons, and technical answers, all supported by source document references, available instantly.

“The income, expenditure and levy payment figures are updated in real time, so the owners and trustees of the properties we manage always have an accurate picture of their scheme’s financial status. And because the AI assistant has been trained on all the details about the property which has been logged into, as well as all the provisions of the relevant legislation, it can quickly provide any other information that may be required.

“This capability is particularly useful for new trustees or executive managing agents appointed by the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) who may not be familiar with the financial and administrative history of the scheme or what actions they need to take to restore good governance and legal compliance.”

Smarter property marketing

On a lighter note, he says, Trafalgar is also trying out an AI tool that enables landlords and agents to “declutter” the photographs of properties that are being listed to let. “This doesn’t alter or hide any structural or layout elements that are being photographed, but it can digitally remove furniture and other objects which make rooms look crowded or untidy.

“That means more views on property portals and a greater chance of the property being let, so there is a definite benefit for our landlords, with no downside for prospective tenants, who we insist must view properties in person before signing a lease.”

Overall, these innovations translate into a faster, more transparent and empowering experience for Trafalgar’s clients, says Schaefer. “Whether it is instant access to reliable information via Tess, real-time insights into a scheme’s finances and source documentation through an AI-enhanced dashboard, or improved marketing outcomes for rental properties, our adoption of AI is streamlining processes while elevating service standards.

"Furthermore, we have many other AI-focused pilots underway as we strive to further improve productivity and service levels for our portfolio teams. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, we are not only saving clients time and reducing administrative friction, but also enabling better-informed decision-making and stronger, more compliant community schemes.”