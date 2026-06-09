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    Maseng takes helm at National Credit Regulator

    The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has announced the appointment of Otsile Maseng as its new chief executive officer. His appointment follows Cabinet approval on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    Maseng brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across public and private sectors, including regulatory, banking, legal and credit management roles.

    The NCR says his expertise positions him to strengthen institutional stability, enhance regulatory efficiency, and advance the organisation’s mandate in South Africa’s credit market.

    Source: Supplied. Otsile Maseng, the new chief executive officer of the National Credit Regulator (NCR).
    Source: Supplied. Otsile Maseng, the new chief executive officer of the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

    Having served as chief operations officer and acting chief executive officer at National Home Builders Registration Council, he also held various senior roles in areas of revenue management, economic development and property development at local government, credit management and legal positions at Telkom SA and Nedbank, respectively.

    Driving economic fairness

    Maseng holds a Master of Business Administration from Milpark Business School, a B.Iuris degree from the University of the North, a property-development programme from the University of Cape Town Business School and an executive development programme from Wits Business School.

    The NCR, an agency of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), is critical in the advancement of South Africa’s economic development and transformation.

    The NCR is responsible for regulating the credit market to ensure fairness, transparency, and consumer protection. It enforces compliance with the National Credit Act (NCA), promotes a responsible credit market, and safeguards South African consumers against predatory lending practices that exploit vulnerable consumers.

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