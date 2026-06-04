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Leygonie retains South African BMX Freestyle title at Park Lines 2026
Sanctioned by Cycling South Africa and the UCI, the event brought together the country’s leading riders competing for national titles, UCI ranking points and prize money.
Johannesburg rider Vincent Leygonie successfully defended his Pro Men’s title, delivering the highest-scoring run of the day to secure his second consecutive South African BMX Freestyle Championship. His performance combined technical tricks, amplitude and consistency to hold off strong competition from Murray Loubser, who finished second, and Nkosinathi Nkosi in third place.
The Amateur Division highlighted the growth of BMX Freestyle in South Africa, with emerging riders showcasing the next generation of talent. Johannesburg’s Sinjin Caromba claimed the Amateur title in only his second BMX competition, earning promotion to the Pro Division for 2027.
The event concluded with the crowd-favourite Insta360 Best Trick Contest, where Cape Town rider Malcolm Peters landed a Backflip Opposite Tailwhip over the big box jump to take the title.
Park Lines organiser Ryan van der Spuy said the event continues to play an important role in developing local BMX talent and creating opportunities for riders to progress and compete at the highest level.
“Seeing a new generation of young riders step up and compete was one of the highlights of this year’s event,” he said.
2026 Park Lines BMX Tournament Results
Amateur:
1st Sinjin Caromba – 75.00 Points
2nd Patrick Wodrich – 70.00 Points
3rd Stefan Heyns – 60.00 Points
4th Clive Mabusela – 49.00 Points
5th Jadon de Swart – 47.00 Points
6th Justin Williamson – 42.00 Points
7th Tristan Debuys – 39.00 Points
8th Aiden Doubell – 34.00 Points
Pro Men:
1st Vincent Leygonie – 85.00 Points
2nd Murray Loubser – 82.00 Points
3rd Nkosinathi Nkosi – 72.00 Points
4th Malcolm Peters – 69.00 Points
5th Sean Fulton – 67.00 Points
6th Doran Mathewson – 64.00 Points
7th Morgan O’Kennedy – 60.00 Points
8th Mark Pienaar – 45.00 Points
Insta360 Best Trick
Malcolm Peters – Backflip Oppisite Tailwhip