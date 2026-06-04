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    Leygonie retains South African BMX Freestyle title at Park Lines 2026

    South Africa’s top BMX Freestyle riders gathered at SkyLab BMX Park in Johannesburg for the 2026 Park Lines BMX Tournament, which hosted the official South African BMX Freestyle Championships.
    4 Jun 2026
    4 Jun 2026
    Pro Men's Winner - Vincent Leygonie. Image by Eric Palmer
    Pro Men's Winner - Vincent Leygonie. Image by Eric Palmer

    Sanctioned by Cycling South Africa and the UCI, the event brought together the country’s leading riders competing for national titles, UCI ranking points and prize money.

    Johannesburg rider Vincent Leygonie successfully defended his Pro Men’s title, delivering the highest-scoring run of the day to secure his second consecutive South African BMX Freestyle Championship. His performance combined technical tricks, amplitude and consistency to hold off strong competition from Murray Loubser, who finished second, and Nkosinathi Nkosi in third place.

    The Amateur Division highlighted the growth of BMX Freestyle in South Africa, with emerging riders showcasing the next generation of talent. Johannesburg’s Sinjin Caromba claimed the Amateur title in only his second BMX competition, earning promotion to the Pro Division for 2027.

    The event concluded with the crowd-favourite Insta360 Best Trick Contest, where Cape Town rider Malcolm Peters landed a Backflip Opposite Tailwhip over the big box jump to take the title.

    Park Lines organiser Ryan van der Spuy said the event continues to play an important role in developing local BMX talent and creating opportunities for riders to progress and compete at the highest level.

    “Seeing a new generation of young riders step up and compete was one of the highlights of this year’s event,” he said.

    2026 Park Lines BMX Tournament Results

    Amateur:
    1st Sinjin Caromba – 75.00 Points
    2nd Patrick Wodrich – 70.00 Points
    3rd Stefan Heyns – 60.00 Points
    4th Clive Mabusela – 49.00 Points
    5th Jadon de Swart – 47.00 Points
    6th Justin Williamson – 42.00 Points
    7th Tristan Debuys – 39.00 Points
    8th Aiden Doubell – 34.00 Points

    Pro Men:
    1st Vincent Leygonie – 85.00 Points
    2nd Murray Loubser – 82.00 Points
    3rd Nkosinathi Nkosi – 72.00 Points
    4th Malcolm Peters – 69.00 Points
    5th Sean Fulton – 67.00 Points
    6th Doran Mathewson – 64.00 Points
    7th Morgan O’Kennedy – 60.00 Points
    8th Mark Pienaar – 45.00 Points

    Insta360 Best Trick

    Malcolm Peters – Backflip Oppisite Tailwhip

    Read more: Vincent Leygonie, Park Lines BMX Tournament
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