Leygonie retains South African BMX Freestyle title at Park Lines 2026

South Africa’s top BMX Freestyle riders gathered at SkyLab BMX Park in Johannesburg for the 2026 Park Lines BMX Tournament, which hosted the official South African BMX Freestyle Championships.

Pro Men's Winner - Vincent Leygonie. Image by Eric Palmer

Sanctioned by Cycling South Africa and the UCI, the event brought together the country’s leading riders competing for national titles, UCI ranking points and prize money.

Johannesburg rider Vincent Leygonie successfully defended his Pro Men’s title, delivering the highest-scoring run of the day to secure his second consecutive South African BMX Freestyle Championship. His performance combined technical tricks, amplitude and consistency to hold off strong competition from Murray Loubser, who finished second, and Nkosinathi Nkosi in third place.

The Amateur Division highlighted the growth of BMX Freestyle in South Africa, with emerging riders showcasing the next generation of talent. Johannesburg’s Sinjin Caromba claimed the Amateur title in only his second BMX competition, earning promotion to the Pro Division for 2027.

The event concluded with the crowd-favourite Insta360 Best Trick Contest, where Cape Town rider Malcolm Peters landed a Backflip Opposite Tailwhip over the big box jump to take the title.

Park Lines organiser Ryan van der Spuy said the event continues to play an important role in developing local BMX talent and creating opportunities for riders to progress and compete at the highest level.

“Seeing a new generation of young riders step up and compete was one of the highlights of this year’s event,” he said.

2026 Park Lines BMX Tournament Results

Amateur:

1st Sinjin Caromba – 75.00 Points

2nd Patrick Wodrich – 70.00 Points

3rd Stefan Heyns – 60.00 Points

4th Clive Mabusela – 49.00 Points

5th Jadon de Swart – 47.00 Points

6th Justin Williamson – 42.00 Points

7th Tristan Debuys – 39.00 Points

8th Aiden Doubell – 34.00 Points

Pro Men:

1st Vincent Leygonie – 85.00 Points

2nd Murray Loubser – 82.00 Points

3rd Nkosinathi Nkosi – 72.00 Points

4th Malcolm Peters – 69.00 Points

5th Sean Fulton – 67.00 Points

6th Doran Mathewson – 64.00 Points

7th Morgan O’Kennedy – 60.00 Points

8th Mark Pienaar – 45.00 Points

Insta360 Best Trick

Malcolm Peters – Backflip Oppisite Tailwhip