Kenya flower exports grow despite rising freight pressure

Kenya’s floriculture industry is showing continued resilience despite mounting geopolitical, freight and supply chain pressures, with organisers announcing record participation for the upcoming International Floriculture Trade Expo (IFTEX) 2026.

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The 13th edition of IFTEX, taking place from 2 to 4 June, will host 210 exhibitors, up from 189 last year and marking the highest participation in the event’s history.

According to organisers, the increase reflects growing international confidence in Kenya’s position as one of the world’s leading flower export hubs.

“In a year when many industries are cautious, participation at IFTEX sends a very different message. This sector is resilient, confident and forward-looking,” said Dick van Raamsdonk, HPP International Group CEO.

“IFTEX no longer only showcases flowers, it showcases the future of the industry.”

Van Raamsdonk said nearly 20% of the increase in exhibitors came from new growers entering the market.

Flower exports remain key economic driver

Kenya’s flower sector remains one of the country’s top foreign exchange earners and a major source of employment.

According to the Kenya Flower Council (KFC), the industry generated approximately KES110bn (US$845m) in export earnings during 2025, contributing around 1.5% to Kenya’s GDP and supporting more than one million livelihoods across the value chain.

More than 60% of the workforce are women.

In remarks delivered on behalf of KFC CEO Clement Tulezi, membership engagement and communications manager Lina Jamwa described the industry as “one of Africa’s greatest agricultural success stories”.

“Kenya is not simply participating in global floriculture — Kenya is leading it,” Jamwa said.

“With the right partnerships, supportive policies and strategic investments, Kenya can become the undisputed global leader in sustainable floriculture.”

Freight and supply chain costs escalate

The industry is, however, facing growing operational pressure linked to instability in the Middle East, shipping disruptions and rising freight costs.

KFC said air freight costs have increased from around US$3.10 per kilogram to nearly US$5.00 per kilogram in recent weeks, with logistics costs accounting for as much as 60% of export expenses during peak periods.

The council estimates that approximately US$4m worth of flower exports are currently at risk every week, while fertiliser prices have increased by 25% within a single week.

Some farms have also reported revenue declines of up to 75% due to shipment delays and perishability losses.

Industry projections suggest prolonged disruption could result in export losses exceeding US$15m per month and threaten up to 50,000 jobs if interventions are not implemented.

Kenya strengthens global market position

Despite these challenges, Kenya continues to dominate regional floriculture exports.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) said Kenya exported horticultural produce worth KES143.78bn in 2025, with cut flowers accounting for 62% of total export value.

The country exported flowers to 143 destinations globally, with roses accounting for approximately 69% of flower exports.

“IFTEX 2026 offers a strategic platform to showcase Kenya’s global leadership in floriculture and strengthen confidence in the country’s horticultural sector,” said acting AFA director general Calistus Kundu in remarks delivered on his behalf by Isdorah Odundo.

“Beyond serving as a key trading platform, the event will also provide an important opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate in addressing emerging challenges affecting the flower industry.”

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) director of phytosanitary and biosecurity services Dr Isaac Macharia said the country was also strengthening compliance and certification systems to protect export markets.

“As we look forward to IFTEX 2026, adherence to market requirements is not just a regulatory necessity but Kenya’s premier competitive advantage,” Macharia said.