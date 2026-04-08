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    Kaspersky expands globally as revenue hits $836m

    Kaspersky reported 2025 sales of nearly $836m, a 4% year-on-year increase, driven primarily by a 16% growth in its B2B product portfolio. In Africa, B2B sales rose by 12%.
    8 Apr 2026
    8 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The company recorded more than 560 product releases and upgrades last year, expanding its cybersecurity portfolio across enterprise, SMB, and industrial sectors.

    Key highlights include:

    • Kaspersky Next (B2B flagship line) grew 158% YoY, with new XDR and MXDR solutions for SMBs.
    • Industrial CyberSecurity solutions increased 25% YoY, protecting operational technologies from cyber threats.
    • Managed Detection and Response (MDR) sales nearly doubled (+90% YoY).
    • KasperskyOS-based products grew 85% YoY, while consumer base reached 70 million unique users.

    Founder and CEO Eugene Kaspersky noted: “Our results reflect the resilience of our strategy. By investing in people, products, and technology, we continue to grow across priority regions and expand our global presence.”

    Kaspersky also expanded into new markets, launching Kaspersky Who Calls in Latin America and the Kaspersky eSIM Store for travellers. In 2025, the company strengthened its regional teams, opened a new office in Vietnam, and now employs over 5,500 professionals worldwide.

    Read more: Kaspersky, Eugene Kaspersky
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