Johannesburg rolls out the runway for The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere

A packed screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 took over Ster-Kinekor at Eastgate Shopping Centre on 28 April, as media, industry figures and local celebrities gathered to mark the film’s South African debut.

A star-studded screening in Johannesburg marked the South African debut of The Devil Wears Prada 2, blending high fashion, celebrity and cinematic nostalgia ahead of its nationwide release. ( Source: Baby George Creatives)

More than 500 guests arrived to the theme Runway Ready, embracing fashion-forward. A live runway element turned the screening into an immersive experience, with attendees arriving in bold, runway-inspired looks drawn from the world of Runway Magazine.

Pamela Mtanga hosted live moments from the iconic life-size red stiletto, drawing guests into their own iconic style moments as they made their entrance.

The red shoe, a signature installation from the film’s global press tour, served as a focal point for the evening.

Global buzz meets local glamour

Brands including Vodacom, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz and The Fix activated at the event, reflecting the crossover between fashion and entertainment.

The guest list blended fashion and entertainment, with names such as Bonang Matheba, Pabi Moloi, Loot Love and Zozibini Tunzi in attendance, alongside designers Thebe Magugu and Craig Jacobs.

A sequel audiences have been waiting for

The sequel arrives after years of speculation, with sustained interest driven by nostalgia and renewed attention on changes within the fashion and media industries.

Early promotion, including high-profile editorials and appearances, has positioned The Devil Wears Prada 2 as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

When Anna met Miranda: the Vogue moment

One of the film’s most talked-about promotional moments sees Anna Wintour and Meryl Streep come face-to-face in Vogue’s May 2026 issue, a deliberate merging of fashion reality and fiction.

Shot together on the cover and interviewed in a joint feature, the pairing plays on the long-standing association between Wintour and Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

The collaboration extends to video, where the two meet in character, Wintour as herself and Streep as Miranda, sizing each other up in a stylised exchange that mirrors the film’s tone and legacy.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles, with the sequel directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in cinemas across South Africa from 30 April 2026.