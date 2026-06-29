Italian small appliance brand, Ariete debuts vintage collection in SA

Ariete, the renowned Italian small appliance brand with more than 60 years of heritage, has officially launched its Vintage Collection in South Africa.

Image supplied

The Vintage Collection

The launch range includes four signature appliances, available in a choice of three soft pastels: beige, green or blue, designed to bring beauty and functionality to everyday living.

This includes the Vintage Kettle (1.7L), the Vintage Toaster, the Vintage Glass Jug Blender and the Vintage Stand Mixer.

Timeless Italian design

Founded in Tuscany in 1964 by entrepreneur Gustavo Colombo, Ariete has become an iconic name in household appliances, celebrated for its blend of innovation, timeless Italian design and reliable everyday performance.

Now, South African consumers can experience the charm of the Ariete Vintage Collection – a curated range of kitchen appliances that combines nostalgic Italian aesthetics with modern functionality.

An attainable premium alternative to luxury retro appliance brands, Ariete offers timeless Italian design, reliable performance and effortless style at an accessible price point.

A Lifetime of Beauty

At the heart of the launch is the Ariete Vintage campaign platform, A Lifetime of Beauty – a celebration of the small rituals and meaningful moments that transform a house into a home.

More than simply a collection of appliances, Ariete Vintage is designed for those who value beautiful interiors, intentional living and products that effortlessly blend style with functionality.

Inspired by the Italian philosophy of La Dolce Vita — the sweetness of life — the collection invites South Africans to bring timeless beauty, warmth, and personality into the heart of their homes.

The Ariete Vintage Collection is now available in South Africa through selected retailers nationwide.