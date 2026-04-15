Deputy President, Transport Minister cleared of alleged interference in SAA CEO appointment

The Office of the Deputy President has welcomed the Public Protector’s findings that cleared Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Transport Minister Barbara Creecy of any alleged wrongdoing regarding the appointment of outgoing South African Airways (SAA) CEO, Professor John Lamola.

According to the Public Protector, an investigation found no evidence that Deputy President Mashatile and Minister Creecy improperly interfered in the recruitment process or breached the Executive Ethics Code.

“This ruling confirms and reiterates the Deputy President’s assertion that the media reports regarding the matter were misguided, misleading and mischievous to suggest that Deputy President Mashatile and Minister Creecy held ‘private interviews’ outside of the formal selection process for the position of SAA CEO.

“The Office of the Deputy President remains committed and supports any internal recruitment and appointment processes of qualified candidates for any positions in the SEOs,” the Presidency said.