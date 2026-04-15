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Deputy President, Transport Minister cleared of alleged interference in SAA CEO appointment
According to the Public Protector, an investigation found no evidence that Deputy President Mashatile and Minister Creecy improperly interfered in the recruitment process or breached the Executive Ethics Code.
“This ruling confirms and reiterates the Deputy President’s assertion that the media reports regarding the matter were misguided, misleading and mischievous to suggest that Deputy President Mashatile and Minister Creecy held ‘private interviews’ outside of the formal selection process for the position of SAA CEO.
“The Office of the Deputy President remains committed and supports any internal recruitment and appointment processes of qualified candidates for any positions in the SEOs,” the Presidency said.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za