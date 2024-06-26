Car brands in SA are not sticking to repair guidelines, R2RSA research finds

From a mystery shopping experience, R2RSA says it found 36% of OEMs demonstrate complete non-compliance with guidelines, and 5% are found to be disseminating false information.

Kate Elliott, R2RSA CEO, says they are concerned by the false information that certain salespeople are giving to customers, especially considering that the salespeople are often a customer’s primary source of information when purchasing a car.

Of all the OEM mystery customer visits, only 18,5% were in total compliance and 38% in partial compliance with the guidelines, according to R2RSA.

The Right to Repair guidelines for competition in the SA automotive aftermarket opened up an excellent opportunity for customers to be able to service their car brand at a dealer or workshop of their choice without compromising their warranty and yet, almost three years later, the research is revealing a worrying trend of non or only partial compliance.

“One of the key concerns is the number of salespeople at dealerships who are seemingly deliberately confusing warranties and value-added products to induce customers into believing that they need to purchase a maintenance plan in order to protect themselves from serious financial outlays further down the road,” says R2RSA.

“When you purchase a car,” explains Elliott, “understanding the warranty is crucial. Unlike service plans or maintenance plans, which are termed value-added products, a factory warranty comes free with your vehicle and protects you against mechanical and electrical faults, both big-ticket and smaller items, providing coverage for repair or replacement costs.

But beware of sales tactics that tie together the warranty with the value-added products as the key to ensuring that you are not left out of pocket down the line. Warranties and value-added products are two entirely different things.

You do not need to purchase a value-added product in order to benefit from the vehicle’s warranty. In terms of the Consumer Protection Act, all products sold in South Africa must carry at least a six-month warranty.”

According to R2RSA , the second misconception is that certain OEMs are telling customers that in order to keep their warranties intact they need to use the dealer for servicing and can only use OEM parts.

Elliott says this is in direct contradiction of the guidelines. Service plans are great for those who are not interested in shopping around for the best deal and are all about convenience, but, if you want to use an independent workshop or even an alternative OEM dealership and to choose which parts to use for your vehicle, then you must be provided with the freedom to do so.

A further concern is that consumers are being told incorrectly that independent workshops do not have access to the correct computers, training and tools to properly service and repair a car of a certain calibre and that ‘non-original’ parts are unsafe.

“The reality is that there are many highly specialised independent workshops in the automotive aftermarket that are more than capable of servicing your car. They adhere to a strict code of conduct to protect the motorist.

On the issue of independent workshops having access to the right kind of tools, training, software and technical information to service new, high-tech vehicles, Elliott says the Guidelines make it mandatory for the OEMs to provide independent workshops with the same technical information, training and tools as they provide to their dealers.

“In fact, it is generally the same workforce that operates across the board with many mechanics moving between OEMs and independent workshops all the time.”

Elliott says these findings have been passed onto the Competition Commission for further investigation. Her advice to consumers is not to be duped by misinformation. “You should always look for a brand that you can trust, but know it is perfectly safe to look beyond the OEMs.

Paying for an OEM logo, whether for its dealership services or parts only benefits the profit margin of the brand in question, it certainly does not make the part or service provided more reliable than its independent alternative. When in doubt contact Right to Repair SA,” concludes Elliott.