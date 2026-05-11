All Western Cape schools shut Tuesday as disruptive weather intensifies

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that all schools in the province will be closed on Tuesday, 12 May, as more disruptive rainfall, flooding and high winds are expected to hit the region. All learner transport will also be suspended.

All schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday, 13 May.

The WCED has requested principals across all districts to report any storm-related damage on CEMIS immediately to enable timely support and intervention.

Storm damage

Reports of damage to schools along False Bay are already circulating on social media.

Beaumont Primary School in Somerset West has sustained significant structural damage to the building as trees were uprooted. Images show damage to the roof, grandstands, as well as several of the teachers' cars beneath fallen trees. Fortunately no injuries have been reported at the school.

Fish Hoek Primary School has also incurred damage to its campus as a large tree was blown over near the aftercare centre and a section of vibracrete wall surrounding the pool collapsed.

"Following the severe weather, we would like to reassure our parents that all learners are safe, indoors, and happy. Their safety remains our absolute priority," FHPS said in the Facebook post.

"Temporary fencing has been installed around the pool area, and a member of our grounds staff will be stationed there on a shift basis to ensure that no children can access the area.

"As a precaution, aftercare has been moved to the main school building while we assess and repair the affected area."

ECDs urged to close

While early childhood development does not fall under the ambit of the Department of Basic Education, so the WCED cannot force their closure, it urged ECD centres to "follow our lead in the interest of child safety" and remain closed on Tuesday.

In it's statement, the WCED said it "will continue to work closely with schools to ensure that teaching and learning programmes return to normal as quickly as possible".

"We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of all principals and will continue to work closely with schools to address any storm-related challenges.

"We urge everyone to remain safe and to exercise extreme caution where necessary, particularly when travelling."