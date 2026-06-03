Eden and Central Karoo schools closed amid storm warnings

The Western Cape Education Department has announced the temporary closure of all public ordinary and special needs schools in the Eden and Central Karoo Education Districts on Wednesday and Thursday due to severe weather conditions forecast for the region.

The decision was taken in the interests of learner and teacher safety following consultations with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre. Authorities cited heavy rainfall warnings issued for the affected areas as the primary reason for the precautionary measure.

The department said the affected schools in the two districts have received official notification of the closure from the Head of Department and have been instructed to inform parents and guardians accordingly.

The department emphasised that the closure applies only to schools within the Eden and Central Karoo Education Districts.

“All other schools in the Western Cape will be open, unless approval has been granted for closure, which will be done on a case-by-case basis,” the department said in a statement.

Reopening and further monitoring

Education authorities reiterated that their preferred approach is to keep schools operational wherever possible.

“Our default position is always to keep schools open and only close schools in exceptional circumstances, but we are mindful of the severity of the warnings in place,” the department said.

All affected schools are expected to reopen on Friday, 5 June.

The department said it will continue to closely monitor weather developments and assess conditions on an ongoing basis.

“If any further individual school closures are necessary after Thursday, communication will be sent to the parents of the affected schools directly.”

McGregor Bridge reopening delayed by at least two months

Meanwhile, motorists and residents awaiting the reopening of the McGregor Bridge will have to wait at least two more months after engineers uncovered significant structural damage during ongoing repair work.

In a road closure update issued by the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure on Wednesday, substantial damage had been discovered at the bridge's ear walls during the repair process.

“Following structural engineering assessments, it was determined that these would need to be rebuilt before other works can continue. This means that the reopening to traffic is set back by at least two months, but safety remains our first priority,” the department said.

To ensure some level of access for residents and pedestrians, the department said temporary pedestrian access will remain in place in the interim, while reconstruction work continues.

The department has committed to providing regular updates as repairs progress and additional assessments are completed.

The McGregor Bridge has been undergoing repairs following damage that necessitated its closure, during severe weather that devastated parts of the province early last month.