Africa's next healthcare revolution will be driven by African genomics

Imagine visiting a doctor and receiving treatment designed not only for your condition, but for your unique genetic and physiological makeup.

For many people around the world, that future is already beginning to take shape or a reality. Advances in genomics, the study of our genetic information, are helping researchers understand why some people are more vulnerable to certain diseases, why treatments work differently from one person to another, and how healthcare can become more targeted and effective.

Yet much of the genetic information that has shaped global biomedical research and innovation has been based on genetics of populations outside Africa. Despite being home to populations with the greatest human genetic diversity on Earth, African genomes have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research. This means that some of the diagnostics and patient management strategies, clinical trials and therapeutic approaches used around the world have been developed without fully understanding the genetic diversity found on our continent.

That is why advancing genomic research in Africa is so important.

The South Africa 110,000 Human Genome Programme aims to build the country's first national genomic reference database by sequencing 110,000 human genomes. While ambitious in scale, the goal is simple: to create a richer understanding of African genetic diversity so that future healthcare solutions can better reflect the people they are intended to serve.

These efforts are far more than a scientific project. They are a national imperative that goes beyond nation-building.

When countries generate and analyse their own biomedical data, they are better positioned to address their own healthcare challenges and within their unique context. They can identify disease risks more accurately, support earlier diagnoses and develop treatments that are informed by local realities rather than assumptions based on populations elsewhere in the world.

South Africa has already shown what is possible when scientific expertise and innovation come together.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers at the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation and the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa helped the country monitor the epidemic. By sequencing more than 10 000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes, they enabled scientists to track how the virus was mutating and provided critical information for public health responses.

While few would wish to revisit the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic, the experience underscored the value of scientific preparedness and local research capability. The infrastructure, expertise and scientific capacity built on HIV diagnosis and patient management, and strengthened during the Covid pandemic are now helping researchers address a broader range of public health challenges and supporting South Africa's emergence as a leader in genomic science and healthcare innovation.

At the same time, new discoveries are deepening our understanding of African health. Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand recently developed the South African Blood Regulatory dataset, a resource that links genetic variation to among others, gene expression, post-translational modification and molecular mechanisms in African populations. This helps scientists better understand disease risk and opens new opportunities for more personalised healthcare in the future.

These advances point towards a future where healthcare becomes increasingly precise, proactive and preventative. But technology alone will not determine whether we succeed. Skilled, committed and passionate people will.

The future of healthcare innovation depends on biomedical scientists, data specialists, healthcare professionals, policymakers and academics working together. It depends on developing a workforce that can navigate not only scientific complexity, but also the ethical and regulatory questions that accompany powerful new technologies.

Who owns genomic data? How do we protect privacy? How do we ensure that the benefits of scientific discovery reach all communities rather than a privileged few? These are questions Africa must answer for itself.

As academics, we have a responsibility to prepare students for a world where biology, technology and data increasingly intersect. The next generation of innovators will need technical expertise, but they will also need ethical judgement, critical thinking and the ability to collaborate across disciplines. These elements are critical to ensuring the seamless integration of humans and technology in the 5th IR.

At Eduvos, we believe higher education has a vital role to play in developing the local talent to impact this space. As genomic science continues to evolve, so too will the demand for inter-disciplinary graduates who can contribute to healthcare innovation, biotechnology and scientific research.

Perhaps most importantly, Africa has an opportunity to shape the future of genomics on its own terms.

The story of genomic medicine should not be one of African populations being studied by others. It should be one of African scientists, institutions and communities also leading global discovery.

The foundations exist and are being strengthened. The research is advancing. The infrastructure is growing. It is now a matter of collaboration and partnership, commitment and to make this ideal flourish.

The future of African healthcare will be shaped by the scientists, innovators and leaders we educate today.



