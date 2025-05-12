2025 FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Race report and ramblings

The third round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa Franchorchamps was an eventful affair. As a result, fans were left wondering who would take the chequered flag first.

The two safety car incidents compromised some teams, with some teams changing strategy in the hope they would have enough fuel to the end.

As they did last season, #50 (Molina/Fuoco/Nielsen) took pole position, heading a Ferrari 1-2-3 on the starting grid. AF Corse #83 (Kubica/Hanson/Ye) lost second position to #51 (Pier Guidi/Gallado/Giovinazzi) on lap two but held on gamely until they suffered a turbo failure.

Continue reading on Double Apex...