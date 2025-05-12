Automotive Motorsport
    Automotive Motorsport

    2025 FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Race report and ramblings

    The third round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa Franchorchamps was an eventful affair. As a result, fans were left wondering who would take the chequered flag first.
    12 May 2025
    12 May 2025
    2025 FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa: Race report and ramblings

    The two safety car incidents compromised some teams, with some teams changing strategy in the hope they would have enough fuel to the end.

    As they did last season, #50 (Molina/Fuoco/Nielsen) took pole position, heading a Ferrari 1-2-3 on the starting grid. AF Corse #83 (Kubica/Hanson/Ye) lost second position to #51 (Pier Guidi/Gallado/Giovinazzi) on lap two but held on gamely until they suffered a turbo failure.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
