2 hot Mercedes E53 AMGs are now on sale in SA

Mercedes–Benz South Africa has announced the arrival of the E53 AMGs to the SA market.

The nameplate applies to two distinct high-performance derivatives in their respective ranges. The first is the CLE53 AMG which heads up the coupe family. The other is an even hotter E53 Hybrid that sits at the top of E-Class saloon line-up.

The CLE53 is based on the company’s sleek and sexy CLE coupe, a pretty car that turns heads wherever it goes. The high-performance derivative has AMG-specific touches to ramp up the aggro.

These include a set of racy 19-inch alloys that are housed under wider fenders than cooking variety CLEs. The AMG signature Panamericana ie vertical slat grille takes pride of place up front.

There are also different bumpers at both ends, the rear has a quartet of pipes poking out, as well as a pair of domes on the bonnet. Of course, there is a lot more power under that long bonnet.

Continue reading on Double Apex ...