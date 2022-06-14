Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

Oil & Gas News Tanzania

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Tanzania signs LNG framework agreement with Equinor and Shell

14 Jun 2022
By: Nuzulack Dausen
Tanzania recently signed a framework agreement with Norway's Equinor and Britain's Shell that will bring closer the start of construction of a $30bn liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal.
Source: keng po leung ©
Source: keng po leung © 123RF.com

Energy minister January Makamba said the signing would pave the way for a final investment decision in 2025 on the facility, construction of which near huge offshore natural gas discoveries in deep waters off Tanzania's southern coast has been held up for years by regulatory delays.

"Today's step is very important," Makamba said in a speech during the signing ceremony at the state house in Tanzania's capital Dodoma, also attended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and top officials from energy companies.

Jared Kuehl, Shell's vice president and board chairman in Tanzania, said at the ceremony: "We believe Tanzania has advantages because it has ... (a) strategic location and the opportunity to deliver a competitive and investable project."

Italy's Eni signs Congo Republic LNG deal
Italy's Eni signs Congo Republic LNG deal

By 22 Apr 2022


Equinor writedown


Equinor, which had in 2021 booked a $982m writedown on the project having decided it would not be sufficiently profitably, said in a statement it was too early to say whether it would reverse that writedown as a result of the deal announced on Saturday.

Equinor and Shell, along with Exxon Mobil, Ophir Energy and Pavilion Energy, plan to build the LNG plant in the country's Lindi region.

Equinor operates Tanzania's Block 2, in which Exxon Mobil also holds a stake and which is estimated to hold more than 20 trillion cubic feet (0.6 trillion cubic metres) of gas.

Equinor aims to work on the LNG project with Shell, which operates Block 1 and Block 4, with 16 trillion cubic feet in estimated recoverable gas.

Tanzania already uses some of its natural gas discoveries for power generation and to run manufacturing plants. It also plans to build a fertiliser plant.

The government has put the country's total estimated recoverable gas at 57.54 trillion cubic feet.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Shell, liquefied natural gas, Nuzulack Dausen, Equinor

Related

JP Morgan wins $1.7bn Nigeria oil trial in Britain
JP Morgan wins $1.7bn Nigeria oil trial in Britain18 hours ago
Court bid to stop Shell seismic survey off Wild Coast underway
Court bid to stop Shell seismic survey off Wild Coast underway30 May 2022
TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture
TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture18 May 2022
Shell posts record quarterly profit, lifted by energy price surge
Shell posts record quarterly profit, lifted by energy price surge5 May 2022
Italy's Eni signs Congo Republic LNG deal
Italy's Eni signs Congo Republic LNG deal22 Apr 2022
Shell 2021 oil spills in Nigeria double in volume
Shell 2021 oil spills in Nigeria double in volume6 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz