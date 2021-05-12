Nursing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Cape Town rental property market presenting a mixed bag of tricks
    While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  • RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  • Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#InternationalNursesDay: The backbone of SA's healthcare system

12 May 2021
By: Bha Ndungane-Tlakula
Nurses have emerged as heroes in the fight against Covid-19. The grit, quick decision-making and compassion required to take care of patients in the face of a terrifying global pandemic has been highlighted in media stories the world over.
Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula, country medical director, South Africa, Pfizer
Notably, last year was a significant year for nurses. In addition to the year being the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, and the World Health Organisation declaring 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, Covid-19 shed light on the crucial role of nurses in the face of extreme medical crises.

As the world observes International Nurses Day on 12 May 2021, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has given the event the theme of A Vision for Future Healthcare. The organisation says Covid-19 exposed weaknesses in global healthcare systems around the world compelling nurses to work under enormous pressure, and having to draw on their reserves of commitment and courage to do their jobs.

Hard hit


While the Covid-19 pandemic presented several challenges to the entire healthcare sector, nurses, in particular, were hard hit. These included the short supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), tedious 12-hour long shifts, not being able to see family, and more importantly, the inability to mourn the loss of those close to them, including colleagues.

Moreover, the pandemic and influx of ill patients meant higher levels of stress and an added sense of fear, greatly impacting their ability to work to the best of their abilities.

Shortage of nurses


This is further exacerbated with a shortage of nurses. In South Africa, for example, there are a mere 1.3 nurses and midwives for every 1,000 people, well below the global average of 3.8 per 1,000 people.
10 ways South Africa can step up care for its healthcare workers

South Africa's health system has a longstanding problem: a severe shortage of medical staff. The World Bank estimates that South Africa has only 0.9 medical doctors for every 1,000 people compared with the global average of 1.6...

By Kaymarlin Govender, Gavin George, Sean Beckett & Tim Quinlan 23 Jul 2020



Covid-19 has made the situation worse, with nurses having to address the needs of an influx of even more patients, albeit already understaffed.

With more than 66% of South Africans living in urban areas and cities, the remaining 34% of the population in rural areas rely heavily on nurses as their first point of contact and care. Rural healthcare facilities are often understaffed and patients face difficulties such as transportation issues and vast distances to travel, amongst others, all of which impact them in accessing these facilities.

Nurses do more than just care for patients, they advocate for health, educate, innovate and provide ongoing assessments for patients' health. Nurses save lives, and as the largest profession in the sector, they will play a vital planning role for the future of the South African healthcare system.

About the author

Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula, country medical director at South Africa at Pfizer.
Comment

Read more: International Nurses Day, staff shortage, COVID-19

Related

#InternationalNursesDay: The future of nursing is bright6 hours ago
Bonitas15 facts about the Covid vaccine1 day ago
Sudanese search for oxygen cylinders as Covid third wave swells1 day ago
Key growth opportunities in a struggling South African economy1 day ago
South Africa picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India2 days ago
South Africa loses cultural landmarks like Apartheid Museum to Covid2 days ago
It's possible to build stronger systems to deliver oxygen: here's what it takes2 days ago
Compliance a priority as Covid-19 continues to shake up mining5 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz