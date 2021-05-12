InternationalNursesDay: The backbone of SA's healthcare system

While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.Issued byKAYA 959
Nurses have emerged as heroes in the fight against Covid-19. The grit, quick decision-making and compassion required to take care of patients in the face of a terrifying global pandemic has been highlighted in media stories the world over.
Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula, country medical director, South Africa, Pfizer
Notably, last year was a significant year for nurses. In addition to the year being the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, and the World Health Organisation declaring 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, Covid-19 shed light on the crucial role of nurses in the face of extreme medical crises.
As the world observes International Nurses Day on 12 May 2021, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has given the event the theme of A Vision for Future Healthcare. The organisation says Covid-19 exposed weaknesses in global healthcare systems around the world compelling nurses to work under enormous pressure, and having to draw on their reserves of commitment and courage to do their jobs.
Hard hit
While the Covid-19 pandemic presented several challenges to the entire healthcare sector, nurses, in particular, were hard hit. These included the short supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), tedious 12-hour long shifts, not being able to see family, and more importantly, the inability to mourn the loss of those close to them, including colleagues.
This is further exacerbated with a shortage of nurses. In South Africa, for example, there are a mere 1.3 nurses and midwives for every 1,000 people, well below the global average of 3.8 per 1,000 people.
South Africa's health system has a longstanding problem: a severe shortage of medical staff. The World Bank estimates that South Africa has only 0.9 medical doctors for every 1,000 people compared with the global average of 1.6...
Nurses do more than just care for patients, they advocate for health, educate, innovate and provide ongoing assessments for patients' health. Nurses save lives, and as the largest profession in the sector, they will play a vital planning role for the future of the South African healthcare system.
About the author
Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula, country medical director at South Africa at Pfizer.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.