Interested in vaccine rollouts across Africa? Here's a map to guide you

Most developed countries are in the advanced stages of Covid-19 vaccination rollouts. But a large number of developing countries, including most across Africa, are still at the early stages, mainly due to a shortage of shots.

Covid-19 vaccination is slower on the African continent than in high income countries. Shutterstock African countries are trying to overcome the shortfall by using a

the Covax facility. This is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. It’s led by global health organisations including Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the World Health Organisation, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations;

the Covid-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, which was established by the African Union;

bilateral agreements with the manufacturers, and

donations from other countries.

To help you keep track of the progress of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in African countries, we have developed a map that will be updated daily, showing how many people have been vaccinated across the continent.



African countries are trying to overcome the shortfall by using a multi-pronged approach to secure vaccines. This includes sourcing them through:

To help you keep track of the progress of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in African countries, we have developed a map that will be updated daily, showing how many people have been vaccinated across the continent.