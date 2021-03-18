Covid-19 News South Africa

Interested in vaccine rollouts across Africa? Here's a map to guide you

18 Mar 2021
By: Benjamin Kagina
Most developed countries are in the advanced stages of Covid-19 vaccination rollouts. But a large number of developing countries, including most across Africa, are still at the early stages, mainly due to a shortage of shots.
Covid-19 vaccination is slower on the African continent than in high income countries. Shutterstock
African countries are trying to overcome the shortfall by using a multi-pronged approach to secure vaccines. This includes sourcing them through:
  • the Covax facility. This is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. It’s led by global health organisations including Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the World Health Organisation, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations;
  • the Covid-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, which was established by the African Union;
  • bilateral agreements with the manufacturers, and
  • donations from other countries.

To help you keep track of the progress of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in African countries, we have developed a map that will be updated daily, showing how many people have been vaccinated across the continent.



SOURCE

The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.
Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa

About the author

Benjamin Kagina,senior research officer, Vaccines For Africa Initiative, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Comment

COVID-19, vaccine rollout

