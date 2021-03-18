Interested in vaccine rollouts across Africa? Here's a map to guide you

According to a report by MyBroadband, EskomSePush, a well-known loadshedding app, has been removed from the Google Play Store. Herman Maritz, the co-founder of the app, tweeted a screenshot yesterday, 14 March, of an email from Google saying that the app has been removed. It's no longer available for download from the app store as well.
Most developed countries are in the advanced stages of Covid-19 vaccination rollouts. But a large number of developing countries, including most across Africa, are still at the early stages, mainly due to a shortage of shots.
Covid-19 vaccination is slower on the African continent than in high income countries. Shutterstock
African countries are trying to overcome the shortfall by using a multi-pronged approach to secure vaccines. This includes sourcing them through:
the Covax facility. This is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. It’s led by global health organisations including Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the World Health Organisation, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations;
the Covid-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, which was established by the African Union;
bilateral agreements with the manufacturers, and
donations from other countries.
To help you keep track of the progress of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in African countries, we have developed a map that will be updated daily, showing how many people have been vaccinated across the continent.
