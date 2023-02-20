Axiz invites tech startups to register for Connect-to-Connect programme

Axiz has announced that it has kicked off its SME Connect-to-Connect programme at the Copperleaf Golf Estate in Centurion. With this programme, Axiz is providing a platform for SMEs in the ICT space to share and showcase their capabilities and experiences with leading vendors in the sector.

“As the custodian of a technology-distribution network, we know that the value of a network increases exponentially with each new node,” says Craig Brunsden, CEO of Axiz.

“By reappropriating Metcalfe’s principle for the network between SMEs and vendors, our belief is that connecting more stakeholders through our relationships and through our business and industry network, will expand opportunities and increase value exponentially to us all,” he continues.

Estimates from the World Bank indicate that SMEs account for 90% of all businesses worldwide and for 50% of employment. Formal SMEs contribute up to 40% of GDP in emerging markets and provide 70% of jobs.

A local report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) indicates that SMEs make up more than 90% of all formal business in the country, employ 50–60% of the workforce and contribute 34% of GDP.

“It’s evident from these indicators that, if we want to make a positive and sustainable impact on the challenges of unemployment and on the muted economic growth and quality of life in South Africa, we have to focus on growing, nurturing, and supporting our SMEs,” says Andrew Moodley, chief digital and marketing officer at Axiz.

Whether a business focuses on reselling technology, solutions development, or systems integration and implementation, the Axiz SME C2C Program invite SMEs to register to participate in future events.

As the leading technology distributor in Africa, with a presence in over 15 countries, Axiz applies its insight and more than three decades of industry know-how to bring vendors and partners together and to drive business growth.