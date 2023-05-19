Call for entries: 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

Enter your green economy innovation business idea to stand a chance of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges at a “shark tank-style” hybrid networking event, hosted in Cape Town in July 2023. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures, LaunchLab, Google Startups for Accelerated Development and SAREBI, with more to be confirmed.
“While South Africa’s economy finds itself crippled by Stage 6 load shedding, the 2023 GreenPitch Challenge is a ray of light. With this platform, we aims to foster much-needed economic progress and job creation through green and market-driven innovation,” said Cecelia Kok of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.
Your green economy innovation business idea has to be positioned within at least one of the Green Economy sectors – refer to the investment opportunities highlighted in GreenCape’s Market Intelligence Reports. Your business can be based anywhere in South Africa.
Early-stage startup (proof of concept e.g. pilot project running, looking for first round of seed funding) and Pre-growth (registered and trading, with sales - looking for series A funding) phase businesses.
Access to the eco-system of green economy support. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB, Google, LaunchLab and SAREBI. More details to follow. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts.
Fill out the digital entry form available online here. The digital form allows you to submit a 500-word written motivation.
Entries Open: 15 May 2023
Entries Close: 8 June 2023
Finalists Announced: 30 June 2023
Pitch prep workshop with RMB: 20 July 2023 (FNB Portside, Cape Town)
Pitching event: 27 July 2023 (venue in Cape Town, TBC)
The winner will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.
Terms and Conditions apply.