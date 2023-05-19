Call for entries: 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

Enter your green economy innovation business idea to stand a chance of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges at a “shark tank-style” hybrid networking event, hosted in Cape Town in July 2023. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures, LaunchLab, Google Startups for Accelerated Development and SAREBI, with more to be confirmed.

“While South Africa’s economy finds itself crippled by Stage 6 load shedding, the 2023 GreenPitch Challenge is a ray of light. With this platform, we aims to foster much-needed economic progress and job creation through green and market-driven innovation,” said Cecelia Kok of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Entry requirement

Your green economy innovation business idea has to be positioned within at least one of the Green Economy sectors – refer to the investment opportunities highlighted in GreenCape’s Market Intelligence Reports. Your business can be based anywhere in South Africa.

Who should enter?

Early-stage startup (proof of concept e.g. pilot project running, looking for first round of seed funding) and Pre-growth (registered and trading, with sales - looking for series A funding) phase businesses.

Why enter?

Access to the eco-system of green economy support. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB, Google, LaunchLab and SAREBI. More details to follow. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts.

How to enter

Fill out the digital entry form available online here. The digital form allows you to submit a 500-word written motivation.

Key dates

Entries Open: 15 May 2023

Entries Close: 8 June 2023

Finalists Announced: 30 June 2023

Pitch prep workshop with RMB: 20 July 2023 (FNB Portside, Cape Town)

Pitching event: 27 July 2023 (venue in Cape Town, TBC)

The winner will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.

Terms and Conditions apply.