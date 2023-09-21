Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) announces finalists for 2023 AWIEF Awards

Launched in 2017, the prestigious annual AWIEF Awards is an initiative to recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa across various industry sectors for their achievements and contribution to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.
An international and independent panel of judges selected the 24 finalists across eight categories. These outstanding women founders and business leaders operate in a diverse range of sectors and represent companies from 14 different African countries: Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The 2023 AWIEF Awards winners will be announced and celebrated at a special ceremony and gala dinner at the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards, taking place on 9 and 10 November at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.
AWIEF founder and CEO, Irene Ochem, said: “Given the huge number and calibre of the nominations received this year, it is clear that female entrepreneurship and business leadership is thriving across Africa. It is our honour to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions of these women to the inclusive growth of their respective sectors, their countries and the continent’s economy.”
A member of the 2023 AWIEF Awards panel of judges, John-Paul Iwuoha, founder of Smallstarter Africa, said: "As a Judge, I was thoroughly impressed by the quality of applications in all the categories. It is great to see how AWIEF continues to attract innovative women across Africa who are creating enormous value for society."
The finalists for the 2023 AWIEF Awards are (listed in alphabetical order):
Tickets for the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards are available online at:
https://www.awieforum.org/awief-conference-2023/
For more information and media enquiries, email: gro.murofeiwa@ofni