Awards

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) announces finalists for 2023 AWIEF Awards

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: AWIEF
The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is delighted to announce the finalists for its 2023 AWIEF Awards.
Launched in 2017, the prestigious annual AWIEF Awards is an initiative to recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa across various industry sectors for their achievements and contribution to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

An international and independent panel of judges selected the 24 finalists across eight categories. These outstanding women founders and business leaders operate in a diverse range of sectors and represent companies from 14 different African countries: Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The 2023 AWIEF Awards winners will be announced and celebrated at a special ceremony and gala dinner at the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards, taking place on 9 and 10 November at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

AWIEF founder and CEO, Irene Ochem, said: “Given the huge number and calibre of the nominations received this year, it is clear that female entrepreneurship and business leadership is thriving across Africa. It is our honour to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions of these women to the inclusive growth of their respective sectors, their countries and the continent’s economy.”

A member of the 2023 AWIEF Awards panel of judges, John-Paul Iwuoha, founder of Smallstarter Africa, said: "As a Judge, I was thoroughly impressed by the quality of applications in all the categories. It is great to see how AWIEF continues to attract innovative women across Africa who are creating enormous value for society."

The finalists for the 2023 AWIEF Awards are (listed in alphabetical order):

Young Entrepreneur Award

  • Salamba Diene, CEO, BIOSENE SARL, Senegal
  • Joyce Kamande, co-founder and CEO, Safi Organics, Kenya
  • Jovia Kisakye, CEO, Sparkle Agro Brand, Uganda

    Tech Entrepreneur Award

  • Norah Magero, founder and CEO, Drop Access Limited, Kenya
  • Kathryn Malherbe, CEO, Med Sol AI Solutions, South Africa
  • Kidist Tesfaye, founder and CEO, YeneHealth, Ethiopia

    Agri Entrepreneur Award

  • Chinwendu Nweke, CEO, Bridge Merchant Enterprise, Nigeria
  • Forget Shareka, founder, Chashi Foods, Zimbabwe
  • Nonopa Tenza, founder and MD, Kevinot Farming, South Africa

    Energy Entrepreneur Award

  • Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group, South Africa
  • Ifeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Technology Hub, Nigeria
  • Margaret Yainkain Mansaray, founder and CEO, Women in Energy Sierra Leone Limited, Sierra Leone

    Creative Industry Award

  • Yasmina Belahsen, founder, MayaDigital, Morocco
  • Gladys Chibanda, founder and CEO, Krafted Ink, Zimbabwe
  • Ararat Tamirat, founder and GM, Tuba By Ararat, Ethiopia

    Social Entrepreneur Award

  • Damilola Aminat Adeyemi, co-founder and CEO, D-Olivette Global Enterprise, Nigeria
  • Kayumba Chiwele, founder and principal psychologist, MindAid Zambia, Zambia
  • Mundih Noelar Njohjam, medical doctor, Epilepsy Awareness, Aid and Research Association, Cameroon

    Empowerment Award

  • Aya Chebbi, founder and president, Nalafem Collective, Tunisia
  • Zulfat Mukarubega, founder, University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies, Rwanda
  • Catherine Wijnberg, founder and CEO, Fetola, South Africa

    Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Rina Gunter, founding partner, Gunter Attorneys, South Africa
  • Dalia Ibrahim, CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt
  • Anke Weisheit, co-founder and chair, PHARMBIOTRAC, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Uganda

    Tickets for the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards are available online at:
    https://www.awieforum.org/awief-conference-2023/

    For more information and media enquiries, email: gro.murofeiwa@ofni

    • NextOptions
    AWIEF
    AWIEF is an award-winning, pan-African women's economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports women business leadership and innovation through high impact development programmes and our annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.
    Catherine Wijnberg, Irene Ochem, Linda Mabhena-Olagunju

