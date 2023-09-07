Brand South Africa's academy for entrepreneurs a 'beacon of empowerment'

Brand South Africa says its Play Your Part Academy, in collaboration with the Start Up Tribe, is a beacon of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration for South Africans dedicated to creating positive change within their spheres of influence

The Play Your Part Academy aims to equip thousands of individuals with the essential tools and skills needed to actualise their business aspirations.

Tailored with the aim to cater to various backgrounds, the academy's courses can provide guidance for students, startups, and small businesses alike.

"South Africa also faces a skills shortage issue in many industries, the Play Your Part Academy aims to address this skills shortage. Addressing a critical need, the academy offers a comprehensive array of short business skills development courses, free of charge.

"These courses serve as a springboard for budding entrepreneurs, encouraging them to take their initial steps into the world of business," Brand South Africa says.

The academy was awarded the "Certificate of SME Support Excellence" from a global organisation; World Class Cities.

For inquiries and enrolment, please visit https://www.thestartuptribe.org/pages/PYP.