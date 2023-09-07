Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedMANGO-OMCMultiChoiceBrainbow Conscious CreativesNSBC.AfricaATKASA - Digital AgencyThe Innovator TrustFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

SMEs News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Brand South Africa's academy for entrepreneurs a 'beacon of empowerment'

7 Sep 2023
Brand South Africa says its Play Your Part Academy, in collaboration with the Start Up Tribe, is a beacon of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration for South Africans dedicated to creating positive change within their spheres of influence
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The Play Your Part Academy aims to equip thousands of individuals with the essential tools and skills needed to actualise their business aspirations.

Tailored with the aim to cater to various backgrounds, the academy's courses can provide guidance for students, startups, and small businesses alike.

"South Africa also faces a skills shortage issue in many industries, the Play Your Part Academy aims to address this skills shortage. Addressing a critical need, the academy offers a comprehensive array of short business skills development courses, free of charge.

"These courses serve as a springboard for budding entrepreneurs, encouraging them to take their initial steps into the world of business," Brand South Africa says.

The academy was awarded the "Certificate of SME Support Excellence" from a global organisation; World Class Cities.

For inquiries and enrolment, please visit https://www.thestartuptribe.org/pages/PYP.

NextOptions

Related

Brand South Africa collaborates with the Drakensberg Boys Choir for a Mauritius tour
StoneBrand South Africa collaborates with the Drakensberg Boys Choir for a Mauritius tour2 days ago
Image supplied. Some of the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands, | South Africa’s Best Brands winners
Brand Africa | South Africa's Best Brands: Bathu and MTN top the rankings6 Mar 2023
Play Your Part Awards opens entries for the last three categories
Play Your Part Awards opens entries for the last three categories25 Jan 2022
Copywriter and finishing artist win the Loeries Brand South Africa Young Creatives Award
LoeriesCopywriter and finishing artist win the Loeries Brand South Africa Young Creatives Award18 Nov 2020
Barcelona Principles 3.0 on show during Measurement Month 2020
OrnicoBarcelona Principles 3.0 on show during Measurement Month 20204 Nov 2020
Brands and belonging
TBWABrands and belonging21 Aug 2020
#ACACaresCovid19: Where business and creative strategy meet
#ACACaresCovid19: Where business and creative strategy meet30 Jun 2020
Local campaign inspiring active citizenship to launch this #YouthMonth
Local campaign inspiring active citizenship to launch this #YouthMonth4 Jun 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz