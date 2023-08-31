Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Brainbow Conscious CreativesNSBC.AfricaATKASA - Digital AgencyThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedFalse Bay CollegeClockworkEdge GrowthDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

SMEs News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Call for local technopreneurs to enter Irish Tech Challenge South Africa 2023

31 Aug 2023
The Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, in partnership with Wits University's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and Dogpatch Labs Ireland has opened applications to local technopreneurs to enter the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa 2023.
Source:
Source: Pexels

This initiative aims to forge mutually beneficial partnerships between South African entrepreneurs and Irish technology expertise, harnessing Ireland’s position as a global high-tech hub.

It also seeks to find the most compelling South African-owned, growth-stage tech startups whose work aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Young, Black, women-owned businesses from across the country are particularly encouraged to apply.

While the tech challenge is open to all sectors, applications from companies in the following sectors are encouraged, in line with the challenges outlined in the SDGs and their resonance in the South African context: clean and green tech, circular economies, med/health/bio-tech, ed-tech, and Wash (water, sanitation, hygiene).

Applicants must be either post-revenue startups or pre-revenue startups with developed intellectual property.

The Irish Tech Challenge will award five entrepreneurs:

  • Up to €10,000 (R203,672) each in funding.
  • A funded trip to Ireland where they will be part of a curated business networking programme with access to the country’s top business leaders.
  • Access to the Irish tech ecosystem with potential opportunities for further funding.
  • Receive acceleration support to position their global scaling strategy in collaboration with Dogpatch Labs.

The application window for the Irish Tech Challenge is now open and will conclude on September 29, 2023. For more information and to submit your application, click here.

Paul Deane, trade counsellor at the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, commented:

“As a global technological hub and second largest exporter of computer and IT services in the world, Ireland is well placed to lend both its expertise and experience to support the growth of South African young entrepreneurs.

“Moreover, by leaning on the local South African tech ecosystem as a partner, entrepreneurs can effectively scale tech solutions that align with and contribute to the South African government's development agenda.

Africa shares hallmarks of a tech startup, which bodes well for global competitiveness
Africa shares hallmarks of a tech startup, which bodes well for global competitiveness

By 19 Oct 2022

“Together we can capacitate tech startups to grow outside the borders of South Africa and the programme will also strengthen the relationships between this country and Ireland, particularly in the field of ICT.

“The Irish Tech Challenge 2023 will provide a platform for tech entrepreneurs from both countries to thrive through collaboration, networking and mentorship.”

“As a hub for digital innovation, Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct is dedicated to fostering a community of top-tier African digital entrepreneurs. Partnering with the Irish Government and global digital hubs like Dogpatch Labs enriches our journey, allowing us to exchange insights and enhance our support to African tech entrepreneurs,” says Lesley Donna Williams, CEO of Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

NextOptions
Read more: tech startups, Lesley Donna Williams

Related

The journey of startup tech CEOs in need of a sounding board
The journey of startup tech CEOs in need of a sounding board3 days ago
Think differently: How tech startups can overcome the odds and succeed
Think differently: How tech startups can overcome the odds and succeed9 May 2023
Nigeria launches $618m tech fund for young investors
Nigeria launches $618m tech fund for young investors20 Mar 2023
African tech ecosystem still growing with $6.5bn raised in 2022 - Report
African tech ecosystem still growing with $6.5bn raised in 2022 - Report25 Jan 2023
Africa shares hallmarks of a tech startup, which bodes well for global competitiveness
Africa shares hallmarks of a tech startup, which bodes well for global competitiveness19 Oct 2022
#StartupStory: Sky Internet - a new ISP looking to help connect SA townships
#StartupStory: Sky Internet - a new ISP looking to help connect SA townships19 Oct 2022
Strove closes big funding round led by Japanese VC fund
Strove closes big funding round led by Japanese VC fund12 Oct 2022
How tech startups can navigate working with corporate South Africa
How tech startups can navigate working with corporate South Africa22 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz