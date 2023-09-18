Industries

Africa


International car shipping: Everything you need to know

18 Sep 2023
If you're planning to move abroad and want to take your car with you, you'll need to look into international car shipping. Shipping a car overseas differs from shipping a car domestically, and there are many logistical and legal hurdles to clear. From the method of loading and shipment to the paperwork and licensing required to operate internationally, there are many more things to consider.
International car shipping: Everything you need to know

When it comes to international car shipping, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Firstly, the cost of shipping a car overseas can vary greatly depending on the location of your vehicle, its size and dimensions, and the overseas destination requirements. Secondly, you’ll want to choose a reputable car shipping company that specializes in international shipments. Look for a company with experience in shipping cars overseas and a proven track record of customer satisfaction. Finally, be prepared to do some research and paperwork to ensure that your car is shipped safely and legally.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

