Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comTiger Wheel & TyreKia Motors South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive Umhlanga
  • Service Advisor Vredenburg
  • Service Advisor Johannesburg South
  • Qualified Motor Vehicle Technician Pretoria North
  • ARC Manager Nelspruit
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Preowned Sales Manager Vredendal
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive Vredendal
  • Service/Workshop Manager Vredenburg
  • Vehicle Sales Intern Rustenburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Toyota ends car manufacturing in Russia

    26 Sep 2022
    Toyota has made the decision to end vehicle production at its Saint Petersburg plant in Russia. Manufacturing operations at the plant were halted by Toyota on 4 March due to the interruption in the supply of key materials and parts.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Toyota said its workforce at the plant was retained during the period of suspension and that the facility was ready to re-start production if the circumstances allowed. However, after six months, Toyota has not been able to resume normal activities and sees no indication that it can restart in the future.

    The automotive manufacturer said the following in a statement:

    The decision to terminate the production of Toyota vehicles in Russia is not one that we have taken lightly. Over the last 80 years, we have developed our business and our brand with the support of stakeholders around the world. We must now act in a way that allows us to protect the values and principles that our predecessors built up and be confident that we can pass them on to the next generation.

    Toyota said it's determined that its operations in Moscow need to be optimised and restructured―with the clear objective of retaining an effective organisation to continue supporting the retail network in providing ongoing service to existing Toyota and Lexus customers in Russia.

    "We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and loyalty. In recognition of their valued contribution, we will be offering them assistance for re-employment, re-skilling and well-being, including financial support above legal requirements," Toyota concluded.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Russia, car manufacturing, Toyota

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Bravo to uniquely South African ads
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bravo to uniquely South African ads12 Sep 2022
    Gwen Bezuidenhout and Chris Botha are certified stars at the Most Awards 2022
    Nahana Communications GroupGwen Bezuidenhout and Chris Botha are certified stars at the Most Awards 202212 Sep 2022
    Source: Pexels.
    Business confidence at all-time low - RMB BCI7 Sep 2022
    Tested: The all-new Toyota Starlet: value for money
    Tested: The all-new Toyota Starlet: value for money10 Aug 2022
    New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption
    New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption29 Jul 2022
    Brands that establish emotional connections earn the right to own the heartland
    M&C Saatchi AbelBrands that establish emotional connections earn the right to own the heartland22 Jul 2022
    Source:
    Kremlin rejects Russian default, says payments executed27 Jun 2022
    Source: Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with graduates of military academies on the eve of the 81st anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in World War Two in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin
    Russia is rerouting trade to BRICS countries - Putin24 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz