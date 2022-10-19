It's time to serve your customers better

In addition, Open APIs means that Telviva One works together with your Google or Microsoft contacts books and calendars, and also integrates with your customer relationship management (CRM) system, enabling businesses to provide a truly authentic and personal customer experience.

What's more, businesses joining Telviva benefit from being part of South Africa's largest cloud free call community (with over 70,000 users across 2,500 sites) as well as highly competitive call rates to other numbers - helping reduce call costs by up to 40%.



So, whether you run an SMME or a multinational enterprise, your staff now have a single synchronised communication platform they need to deliver stellar customer service.




