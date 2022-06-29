Industries

Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal

29 Jun 2022
By: Nelson Banya
Impala Platinum on Tuesday, 28 June, said it had agreed to a five-year wage deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
Source: Rudi Suardi © 123RF.com

"The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of (about) 6.5% and considers the reality of sustained inflationary pressures faced by our employees," Impala said in a statement, adding that the wage deal takes effect on 1 July.

The pay deal covers increases in basic salaries, living-out and home-ownership allowances, medical aid and pension fund contributions, the company said, without providing specific figures.

Impala said the agreement secures five years of stability at its operations in South Africa, a country where strikes have often interrupted mine production.

Last month, Anglo American Platinum also agreed to a five-year pay deal with unions.
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Read more: Impala Platinum, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, Nelson Banya

