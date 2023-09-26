Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StilesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency to fund pipeline

26 Sep 2023
By: Elias Biryabarema
Uganda is in advanced talks with Chinese export credit agency Sinosure to provide credit for its crude oil pipeline after pressure from environmentalists forced some Western banks to recoil from the project, a top official said on Monday.
Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency to fund pipeline

The 1,445km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is planned to help Uganda export its crude from oilfields in the country's west via a port on Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast.

It is co-owned by the government of Uganda, France's TotalEnergies, China's CNOOC and Tanzania's Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

Source:
Google data: SA interest in AI at all-time high

19 Sep 2023

The project will cost $5bn, including the cost of credit and 40% of the money will be raised through debt while the rest will come from equity, Irene Bateebe, permanent secretary for Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development told Reuters.

"Together with others we are raising some financing through Sinosure which is going to be one of our biggest contributors to the debt," she said.

"We are working towards financial close. So we are at the tail-end of the discussions for the financial close and we are confident by the end of October of this year we should close the debt component."

Bateebe did not give an exact amount of how much money Sinosure would be providing in credit.

She said they had faced frustration with Western banks after environmental groups pressured the lenders to desist from funding the project on grounds the pipeline would ruin the environment and contribute to rising carbon emissions.

"You then look at who is your other friend ... we did have other friends who were willing to come onboard and that's where we looked, we became eastern-looking," she said.

In 2021, more than 260 groups, including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, signed a letter urging banks not to finance the project. Human Rights Watch has also denounced the pipeline.

German lender Deutsche Bank has since said it will not be involved in financing the pipeline.

Uganda discovered oil deposits more than ten years ago and commercial production is expected to begin in 2025.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Deutsche Bank, TotalEnergies, Elias Biryabarema, East African Crude Oil Pipeline

Related

The new logo of the privatised Nigeria oil company is seen at the NNPC Mega Gas Station in Abuja, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria accelerates oil contract agreements19 hours ago
Kampala, Uganda. Source: Keith Kasaija/Unsplash
MTN launches first 5G network in Uganda28 Jul 2023
Offshore drilling platforms (rear) stand together at a dock yard near Singapore port. 2015. Source: Reuters/Tim Wimborne
Oil giants drill deep as profits trump climate concerns4 Jul 2023
File photo: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on an oil tank at TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck near Dunkirk, France, 16 January 2023. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
TotalEnergies faces second lawsuit over Uganda oil projects27 Jun 2023
TotalEnergies announces Ntokon oil and gas discovery off Nigeria
TotalEnergies announces Ntokon oil and gas discovery off Nigeria13 Jun 2023
TotalEnergies prepares for Mozambique LNG restart
TotalEnergies prepares for Mozambique LNG restart24 May 2023
Congo in discussions with Uganda over use of crude pipeline
Congo in discussions with Uganda over use of crude pipeline11 May 2023
File photo: Quin Karala, 29, a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTQ) community and a single mother of one poses for a picture with rainbow colours at the offices of Rella Women's Empowerment Program, for LGBTQ rights advocacy, after a Reuters interview in Kulambiro suburb of Kampala, Uganda 4 April 2023. Reuters/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo
Uganda's president asks for changes to LGBT bill so identity is not criminalised28 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz