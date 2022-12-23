Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area set to improve traffic flows

The Port of Cape Town's Interim Truck Staging Area (ITSA) located alongside Duncan Road, Cape Town is now fully operational, with the completion of Phase 2 of the project. The facility is intended to serve as an "overflow" waiting area in instances where the operational terminals have reached full capacity and can no longer allow the entry of trucks.

Phase 1, which was operationalised in July 2022, has gained momentum with heavy vehicle traffic flows to Cape Town Multipurpose Terminal (CTMPT) Precinct improving significantly. Phase 1 has the capacity to stage 28 trucks and has seen the diversion of idle trucks off Duncan Road, thus increasing road safety and allowing for all port users to enjoy free traffic flow.

Phase 2 was completed and operationalised in early December 2022 and has been designed to stage 37 trucks to alleviate heavy vehicle traffic truck congestion to the roads leading to the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT). The completion and operationalisation of Phase 2 results in the capacity to stage 65 trucks in the ITSA.

“Phase 1 of the project has seen significant improvement of the flow of traffic to the CTMPT, and we are encouraged by the positive responses by the beneficiaries of the project. The completion of Phase 2 will further assist us in the diversion of idle trucks off Duncan Road, thus increasing road safety and allowing for all port users to enjoy free traffic flow,” said ITSA Project Manager, Roxanne Smith.

Improving truck flow

The ITSA addresses the immediate mitigation of truck congestion, whilst the Transnet National Ports Authority Port of Cape Town pursues the possibility of a permanent truck staging facility in the Port Industrial Park.

The permanent truck staging facility, which forms part of the CTCT Phase 2B Project is scheduled for completion in the 2024/25 financial year. This will substantially improve the flow of trucks in and out of the port and address the increase in traffic by heavy vehicles in recent years.