Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Law Practice News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

  • Bond Secretary Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    High Court dismisses Motsoeneng's leave to appeal application

    20 Jul 2022
    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the dismissal of former SABC Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's application for leave to appeal an order compelling him to pay back at least R11.5m to the SABC.
    Image archive: Hlaudi Motsoeneng
    Image archive: Hlaudi Motsoeneng

    In December last year, Motsoeneng was ordered to pay back at least R11.5m in a “success fee” paid to him by the SABC in 2016.

    SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained that Motsoeneng will have to pay back the money with interest backdated to 2016.

    “In December 2021, the court declared that the 19 August 2016 decision by the then SABC Board to pay Motsoeneng a success fee amounting to over R11.5m for clinching a MultiChoice deal was unlawful and invalid. The MultiChoice deal gave the pay-television service provider access to the SABC’s archives.

    “The SIU together with the SABC approached the High Court to review and set aside a decision by the former SABC board to pay Motsoeneng a success fee and recover financial losses suffered by the SABC. The court action was informed by the SIU investigation in the affairs of the SABC, which revealed that the SABC irregularly paid monies to individuals and entered into contracts to the detriment of the public broadcaster,” Kganyago said.

    He said the investigation into the public broadcaster was authorised following a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    “The SIU investigated the SABC in terms of Proclamation R29 of 2017, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration, malpractice and payments made by the SABC together with the conduct of its employees.

    “Where required, the SIU was authorised to institute civil proceedings, refer evidence pointing to criminality to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution in line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996,” Kganyago said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.


    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: SABC board, SABC, SABC saga, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, success fees



    Related

    Firoze Bhorat, CMO at The Discovery Group is named the MAA 2022 Marketer of the Year Award
    Discovery Group & CMO win top leadership awards at 2022 MAA14 Jul 2022
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced5 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Nontobeko Sibisi
    #YouthMonth: Connecting with filmmaker and media talent Nontobeko Sibisi21 Jun 2022
    Source: © Times Live Moshoeshoe Monare (centre) is new SABC group executive for News and Current Affairs
    Moshoeshoe Monare new SABC group executive for News and Current Affairs29 Apr 2022
    Source: © SABC Former SABC group executive for News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni
    SABC finds Magopeni's allegations unsubstantiated11 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Winners of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced1 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz