Expired Sassa gold cards' validity extended to end of the year

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured social-grant beneficiaries with gold cards that they can still receive their grants without any disruptions until the end of the year.

Source: Twitter/@Postbank_ZA

This follows a call made by Sassa last month to all grant holders with gold cards, which have expired or are about to expire, to collect their new gold cards at post offices across the country.

However, the Payment Association of South Africa (Pasa) announced last month that it has extended the validity of expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards until 31 December 2023.

This means that social-grants' recipients can continue using their expired cards for social grants payment transactions at ATMs and merchant point of sale withdrawals and purchases without the need to collect new cards or switch to other banks.

Sassa's Gauteng and Mpumalanga executive manager, Themba Matlou, has urged social-grant beneficiaries with gold cards not to panic, as their cards will only expire at the end of the year.

“We would like to inform all social-grant beneficiaries with gold cards that have expired and those that are about to expire not to be worried, as the cards' validity has been extended to end of December 2023,” said Matlou.

Matlou said recipients are entitled to choose a payment channel of their choice.

“They can still visit Sassa offices to change the method of payment so that they can get their money at their own personal banks. This card can be used at any ATM and machines."

Food parcel vouchers' advert is fake news

Meanwhile, Sassa has warned the public against an advertisement announcing that the agency is giving out food-parcel vouchers.

The advertisement on social media claims that in 2023, more than 980,000 people will receive food-parcel vouchers.

“Please be alert of the fake information which does not come from Sassa. The agency is not giving out any food-parcel vouchers,” Sassa said.