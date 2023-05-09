Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeBizcommunity.comSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Expired Sassa gold cards' validity extended to end of the year

9 May 2023
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured social-grant beneficiaries with gold cards that they can still receive their grants without any disruptions until the end of the year.
Source: Twitter/@Postbank_ZA
Source: Twitter/@Postbank_ZA

This follows a call made by Sassa last month to all grant holders with gold cards, which have expired or are about to expire, to collect their new gold cards at post offices across the country.

However, the Payment Association of South Africa (Pasa) announced last month that it has extended the validity of expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards until 31 December 2023.

This means that social-grants' recipients can continue using their expired cards for social grants payment transactions at ATMs and merchant point of sale withdrawals and purchases without the need to collect new cards or switch to other banks.

source: The Government Communication and Information System. Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Postbank plans for state bank underway

By 12 Jan 2023

Sassa's Gauteng and Mpumalanga executive manager, Themba Matlou, has urged social-grant beneficiaries with gold cards not to panic, as their cards will only expire at the end of the year.

“We would like to inform all social-grant beneficiaries with gold cards that have expired and those that are about to expire not to be worried, as the cards' validity has been extended to end of December 2023,” said Matlou.

Matlou said recipients are entitled to choose a payment channel of their choice.

“They can still visit Sassa offices to change the method of payment so that they can get their money at their own personal banks. This card can be used at any ATM and machines."

Food parcel vouchers' advert is fake news

Meanwhile, Sassa has warned the public against an advertisement announcing that the agency is giving out food-parcel vouchers.

The advertisement on social media claims that in 2023, more than 980,000 people will receive food-parcel vouchers.

“Please be alert of the fake information which does not come from Sassa. The agency is not giving out any food-parcel vouchers,” Sassa said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Postbank, Sassa, post office

Related

Heineken collaborates to provide support services and promote responsible alcohol use
Heineken South AfricaHeineken collaborates to provide support services and promote responsible alcohol use5 May 2023
source: The Government Communication and Information System. Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Postbank plans for state bank underway12 Jan 2023
#PulpNonFiction: From human beings to human resources
#PulpNonFiction: From human beings to human resources4 Oct 2021
'I am 702'
Primedia Broadcasting'I am 702'30 Sep 2020
GovChat steps in to help with SASSA's FAQs
GovChat steps in to help with SASSA's FAQs20 Jul 2020
Media coverage in SA shows increased calls for Covid-19 communication
Media coverage in SA shows increased calls for Covid-19 communication14 May 2020
Image credit: lightwise via .
Big banks don't cry - but new research shows maybe they should3 Dec 2018
Court orders SASSA to pay grants into accounts chosen by beneficiaries
Court orders SASSA to pay grants into accounts chosen by beneficiaries29 Nov 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz