How to transfer money: A quick guide

Before the advent of online payment technologies, sending money abroad from South Africa was a lengthy and complicated banking process.
Everyone can benefit from a money transfer app, whether it's a parent sending rent money to a child studying abroad in a pinch, a daughter sending money to her aged parents back home, an international traveller booking his vacation in advance, or a businessman booking a hotel room.
Here, we provide you with a quick guide on how to transfer money.
Money transfer apps are made to be user-friendly and intuitive. Your account can be accessed with just your username and password.
If an app supports biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, it can be used for sign-in. A few taps of the screen are all that is needed to complete a financial transaction using a money transfer app.
If you want to maintain tabs on your transactions and set favourites, money transfer apps are a great option. The programme logs all of your financial dealings so you can see where your money goes and how you spent it more clearly.
Money transfer apps don't compromise your security. Encryption is used to safeguard financial dealings, and updates fixing security flaws are often made available. Apart from that, most modern mobile devices are protected by a passcode or the user's fingerprint. This means that even if someone were to steal your phone, they wouldn't be able to use the money transfer app to steal from you.
You don't have to go anyplace specific to start a money transfer; you may do it whenever, wherever. All you need is the beneficiary's information, an internet connection, and a smart device (phone, tablet, or laptop).