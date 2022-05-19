Honoris United Universities transforms the lives of 770,000+ people across Africa

Honoris equips >61,000 students with future-proof skills to build rewarding careers solving Africa's most pressing challenges Honoris is championing digital skills with 10,000 new students enrolled onto its 21st Century Skills Certificate; additional 100,000 students projected to enrol in the next five years 80% of Honoris graduates gain access to the job market within six months of graduating, an industry-leading benchmark Actis-backed pan-African education platform secures one of the highest impact scores across Actis' portfolio