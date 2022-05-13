Adaptability Intelligence (AQ) through LifeLong Learning!

How life has changed! Just four years ago hardly anyone knew of Covid-19. Little did we realise that the coronavirus, one of the great disruptors of modern times (Leadership, May 2020) will redefine how we work, live and relate to each other. Remote working, masking, and social distancing was suddenly foisted on us and will probably be the way we live well into the future.
Fast forward to 2022 and in just two months, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has upended the geopolitical landscape in Europe. This resulted in the biggest refugee migration since World War II, disrupted global supply chains of wheat and fuel, and reignited the ‘Cold War’ between Russia and NATO.
So where does this leave the rest of us? Disruption, rapid change, and increasing complexity demands a new type of intelligence to enable people to cope, live and thrive in the world. This intelligence is commonly referred to as AQ, or Adaptability Quotient. It requires a deeper awareness of self, an understanding of the socio-economic and political dynamics that drive economic decisions, and as such, enhances productivity within such contexts.
Surprisingly, very few institutions of higher learning elevate AQ within their curricula. And here is where Tsiba Business School offers its unique value. It is within the contexts of a rapidly changing and complex world that the Tsiba Business School has positioned its Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PG DipBA). The Tsiba academic curricula prioritises values, purpose, ethics and self-leadership as essential building blocks for a sound and relevant business education curriculum and has done so successfully over the past 10 years.
Aimed at decision-makers and business leaders, the PG DipBA draws on local and international expertise to enable professionals to build their career progression on a foundation of social values complemented with excellent business skills.
Embarking on a life-long learning journey through the Tsiba Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration adds credence to the words from author Alvin Toffler (Future Shock, 1970) that, ‘The illiterate of the 21st Century will not be those who cannot read or write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.’
For further information on how the Tsiba PGBA (Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration) can enhance your life and develop your career, contact: az.ca.abist@ofni
