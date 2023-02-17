Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Our Salad MixEva-LastMetroWiredEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Bleak forecast for metals and engineering sector with 2.2% contraction predicted

17 Feb 2023
According to the latest State of the Metals and Engineering Sector Report, the outlook for the metals and engineering (M&E) sector this year is bleak.
Seifsa COO Tafadzwa Chibanguza
Seifsa COO Tafadzwa Chibanguza

Produced by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), the report explores the current state of the M&E sector, the structural dynamics underpinning the sector and the global and domestic economic indicators that influence the sector's outlook for 2023.

Providing an overview of the report during a webinar on Thursday, 16 February, Seifsa COO Tafadzwa Chibanguza described the current global environment as extremely challenging. Inflation has been one of the most significant global headwinds since 2022, with the conflict in Ukraine and China’s slowdown feeding inflationary pressures, and the world's central banks have had to adopt a much more aggressive stance in response. A global economic slowdown is expected, with tighter financing conditions exposing fiscally vulnerable emerging markets.

Energy crisis adding to adverse environment

Local headwinds, primarily the energy crisis, have compounded the already inhospitable environment. The sectors to which the M&E sector supplies domestically, namely construction, automotive, mining and petrochemicals, have all indicated a difficult year ahead, with the energy crisis being a chief contributor.

“Based on these multiple challenges, Seifsa expects production for the M&E sector as a whole to contract by 2.2% in 2023,” said Chibanguza. The best-case scenario estimates a contraction of 1.5% for the sector.

Can SA's Steel Master Plan revitalise the local steel sector?
Can SA's Steel Master Plan revitalise the local steel sector?

By 23 Nov 2022

Reform programmes and policies

The report also highlights the key reform programmes and policies needed to drive the sector’s performance, which is closely tied to economic activity and underpinned by prevailing economic fundamentals.

“There is not much we can do with external factors — we are either a victim or beneficiary of these, such as the conflict in Ukraine. But, domestically, there is a lot more we can and should be doing, especially when it comes to the energy crisis, which is a risk to the whole economy,” said Chibanguza.

NextOptions
Read more: Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, Tafadzwa Chibanguza, metals and engineering sector

Related

Seifsa COO warns of weakening outlook for metals and engineering sector
Seifsa COO warns of weakening outlook for metals and engineering sector19 Aug 2022
Slow implementation of infrastructure investment plan delaying revival of economy - SEIFSA
Slow implementation of infrastructure investment plan delaying revival of economy - SEIFSA14 Feb 2022
Schneider Electric wins Best CSR Programme at SEIFSA Awards
Schneider Electric wins Best CSR Programme at SEIFSA Awards4 Jun 2018
Steel and engineering sector in a quagmire
Steel and engineering sector in a quagmire17 Jul 2017
RSC Avelo launch, a big step towards transformation - SEIFSA
RSC Avelo launch, a big step towards transformation - SEIFSA14 Dec 2016
(c) Vadim Ginzburg -
Experts remain pessimistic about manufacturing5 Dec 2016
SA's factory owners express record pessimism
SA's factory owners express record pessimism2 Nov 2016
New research to stimulate trade growth in stainless steel sector
New research to stimulate trade growth in stainless steel sector23 Sep 2016

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz