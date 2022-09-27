Tiger Wheel & Tyre maintains platinum place in Rapport Readers' Choice Awards

Country's leading fitment centre wins Favourite Tyre Supplier

Tiger Wheel & Tyre, who this year celebrates 55-years of getting South Africans home safely, was recently voted in top spot by Rapport readers in the category of “Favourite Tyre Supplier”.

“Even though we are not in the business for the awards, the recognition certainly gives us that little extra confidence and enthusiasm to push us to continuously improve our product and service offering. By persisting in our efforts to cultivate talent by investing in our people, we ensure our customers are always on the receiving end of superior expertise,” shared Farishta Singh, group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

Adding, “This is now the second consecutive year that Rapport readers have voted us number one, and that is a testament to our teams providing consistent service to our valued customers. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted and would also like to take this opportunity to celebrate the hardworking individuals who got us here.”

Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and products from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries.




