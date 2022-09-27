Industries

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre maintains platinum place in Rapport Readers' Choice Awards

    27 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Tiger Wheel & Tyre
    Country's leading fitment centre wins Favourite Tyre Supplier

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre, who this year celebrates 55-years of getting South Africans home safely, was recently voted in top spot by Rapport readers in the category of “Favourite Tyre Supplier”.

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre maintains platinum place in Rapport Readers' Choice Awards

    “Even though we are not in the business for the awards, the recognition certainly gives us that little extra confidence and enthusiasm to push us to continuously improve our product and service offering. By persisting in our efforts to cultivate talent by investing in our people, we ensure our customers are always on the receiving end of superior expertise,” shared Farishta Singh, group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

    Adding, “This is now the second consecutive year that Rapport readers have voted us number one, and that is a testament to our teams providing consistent service to our valued customers. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted and would also like to take this opportunity to celebrate the hardworking individuals who got us here.”

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and products from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries. For more information visit www.twt.to or follow on @TigerWheelnTyre Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre
    Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre

