Manufacturing & Parts Company news South Africa

Tiger Wheel & Tyre sets up shop in Raslouw, Centurion

2 Oct 2023
Issued by: Tiger Wheel & Tyre
An exciting new tenant has set up shop at the Lifestyle @ 55 Shopping Centre in Raslouw, Centurion. On 25 September, Tiger Wheel & Tyre unveiled a brand-new store in the popular lifestyle centre, situated at the corner of the R55 and Lochner Road.
Tiger Wheel & Tyre sets up shop in Raslouw, Centurion

Speaking on behalf of the team, acting sales manager Jared Lombard said, “Tiger Wheel & Tyre is thrilled to have expanded its footprint to this fast-growing area of Centurion. The store’s team has trained hard for the opening and I couldn’t be prouder of their enthusiasm and professionalism. We invite everyone who lives, works or drives through the area to stop in and check out the store, have a chat and a coffee with us, and let’s get to know each other.”

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Raslouw has a superb showroom stocked with top wheel brands like TSW, Racing Hart Concepts, Black Rhino, and more as well as tyres from big names like Bridgestone, BFG, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook, Michelin, Velocity, and Yokohama. Also on offer are batteries from AtlasBX and Duracell. All these products and a host of services are fitted and supplied with care by highly skilled technicians, in the store’s four fitment and two alignment bays.

If there’s one thing Tiger Wheel & Tyre understands better than most, it’s how important your vehicle is to you. It’s more than a machine and definitely more than a status symbol. It’s what allows you to drive to all the things that matter most in life; like family, friends, work, social gatherings, holidays and more. More than anything, it represents freedom. That’s why Tiger Wheel & Tyre is committed to keeping you moving towards those things that matter most.

Of course wheels, tyres and batteries aren’t in most people’s monthly budget, so Tiger Wheel & Tyre Raslouw offers flexible payment options, including PayJustNow and Xpress Credit. To learn more about what you can expect at your new neighborhood store, visit www.twt.to or simply stop by and say hello. The store can also be reached on 010 510 9316.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre

