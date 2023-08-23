Tiger Wheel & Tyre embarks on a new journey with Randfontein store opening

On 1 August 2023, a new Tiger Wheel & Tyre opened in Randfontein. Conveniently located at Shop 52 Tambotie Mall, cnr Malan & R41, Randfontein, the store aims to provide top-tier products and expert service, to uplift the experiences of drivers who cherish their vehicles and the journeys they take them on.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre knows that driving is more than just a means to an end; it represents freedom and a connection to the things that matter most in life. So, to keep you moving towards those things, the new store offers a handpicked selection of the industry’s most reliable brands.

Come discover tyre brands like Bridgestone, BFG, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook, Michelin, Velocity, and Yokohama. Want to improve the looks and performance of your vehicle? Pick new wheels from TSW, Racing Hart Concepts, Black Rhino, and more. Need a dependable battery? Choose from AtlasBX and Duracell. When you’re done choosing, a team of technicians, operating from three fitment bays and one alignment bay, will expertly get the job done for you.

The store is in excellent hands too. This is sales manager, Semantha Botma’s third time managing a Tiger Wheel & Tyre store since 2008. She commented: “Our goal is to become the trusted partner to Randfontein drivers – faithfully meeting the community’s wheels, tyres, and battery needs with our selection of top brands and team of passionate experts."

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Randfontein also offers flexible payment options, including PayJustNow and Xpress Credit. For more information about Tiger Wheel & Tyre and its offerings, visit www.twt.to or contact the Randfontein store at 010 510 8596. Better still, take a drive, visit the store and meet Semantha and the team in person.



