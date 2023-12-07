South Africans vote Tiger Wheel & Tyre tops in 11 different awards this year

As the 2023 awards season draws to a close, the hard-working people at Tiger Wheel & Tyre stores across South Africa are reflecting on the awards bestowed upon them by happy customers.

Inspired by the very people who voted for them, Tiger Wheel & Tyre has won an astonishing 11 awards this year. From regional to national, from brand new to awards it has won for the 19th time, the company could not be prouder of its trophy haul this year.

“A huge thank you to our customers for these accolades. When we say ‘Let’s go together,’ we mean it. Tiger Wheel & Tyre is on this journey for you and with you, and we’re honoured that you recognise that. We’re also immensely proud of our staff for their hard work and the pride they take in the work they do for you,” said Alex Taplin, Group CEO of TiAuto Investments, parent company of Tiger Wheel & Tyre.

Here are the awards Tiger Wheel & Tyre has added to its trophy cabinet in 2023:

KZN:

Daily News: Best Tyre Retailer, for the 19th consecutive year



South Coast Herald: Best Tyre Shop, for the 7th consecutive year



Best of Durban: 3rd place in Best Tyre and Fitment Centre in the entire Durban area



Zululand Observer Best of Zululand Readers' Choice Awards 2022/2023 - Best Tyre Store, for the 9th consecutive year

Gauteng:

Pretoria News - Readers Choice Best of the Best: Best Tyre Fitment Centre, for the 18th consecutive year



Rekord Best of Pretoria - Best Place to buy Tyres, for the 10th consecutive year

Western Cape:

Die Burger: Lesers Keuse, number 1 in Tyres, Batteries and Accessories, for the 7th consecutive year

National:

The Star - Readers Choice Best of the Best: Best Tyre Fitment Centre, for the 15th year and the 12th consecutive year



Beeld Lesers Keuse Platinum Bandverskaffer, for the 11th consecutive year



Rapport - Platinum Tyre Supplier, for the 3rd consecutive year



City Press - Platinum Tyre Supplier, for the 3rd consecutive year

TiAuto group marketing executive, Farishta Singh, concluded, “We cherish each award and the sentiment behind them – the pat on the back, the high five they represent – and we promise to go the distance to earn a repeat performance next year!”

To learn more about South Africa’s most award-winning wheel and tyre retailer, visit www.twt.co.za